Over 140 Firefighters Needed to Contain Large Forest Fire in Lafayette

Source: Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — A large fire in a wooded area of Lafayette needed over 140 firefighters from six different counties to be put out.

The fire started in the 3400 block of North 50 West and the 3900 block of Crystal Street. The Lafayette Township Volunteer Fire Department said crews were sent out to battle the blaze at around 4:40 p.m.

According to LTVFD, the fire proved to be challenging to contain due to the terrain and size of the area.

Firefighters from Delaware, Grant, Hamilton, Henry, Madison, and Tipton counties all helped fight the fire, which was eventually fully contained and extinguished after several hours of work.