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IL Teachers Helping Bears To Move IN?

Illinois Federation of Teachers want their piece of the Chicago Bears pie. Does this seal the deal for Indiana?

Published on April 21, 2026

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  • Illinois teachers' union concerned about impact on school districts from Bears' potential move to Indiana.
  • Hammond, Indiana, eager to attract the Bears, contrasting Illinois' stance.
  • Negotiations between Bears, Illinois, and Arlington Heights involve complex political and financial considerations.
Teachers Rally For Missed Days After Deal Is Reached In Chicago Strike
Source: Scott Heins / Getty

IL Teachers Helping Bears To Move IN

The Chicago Bears‘ potential move to Indiana is heating up, and it’s anyone’s guess what the future holds. We’re diving into the latest developments and what they mean for the team, the state, and the people involved.

Tony Katz shares his thoughts on the Bears’ decision to consider moving to Indiana, and what it says about the team’s priorities. “I favor this move,” he says. “I don’t think we gave up the ghost on trying to get them.” Tony believes that the team’s approach has been sound, and that there are always things you can find in any deal that you wish were different.

But what’s really going on behind the scenes? We’re getting an inside look at the negotiations between the Bears, the state of Illinois, and the city of Arlington Heights. It turns out that there’s a group lobbying against the deal, led by the Illinois Federation of Teachers, who are concerned about the impact on school districts. “The sources say they have been testifying down there and lobbying against this mega project’s pilot bill,” Tony explains. The teachers’ union wants to make sure that school districts get their fair share of the benefits, and they’re not afraid to speak up.

Meanwhile, the city of Hammond, Indiana, is waiting in the wings, ready to welcome the Bears with open arms. Tony shares an interesting angle he learned from Fox 32: “Illinois said, ‘Aha, that’s funny. Northwest Indiana said, ‘Welcome. What can we show you?'” It’s a tale of two states, each with its own pitch and its own priorities.

As the deadline looms, it’s anyone’s guess what will happen next. Will the Bears stay in Illinois or make the move to Indiana? We’re keeping a close eye on the situation and bringing you the latest updates. In this segment, we’re exploring the politics, the players, and the people involved in this high-stakes game.

If you’re curious about the Bears’ future, the politics of sports, or just want to stay up-to-date on the latest news, this episode is a must-listen. Tune in to hear Tony’s insights, the latest developments, and what it all means for the team, the state, and the people involved. Listen to the full episode and get the inside scoop on the Bears’ potential move to Indiana.

Listen to the “IL Teachers Helping Bears To Move IN” discussion in full here:     

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