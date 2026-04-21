Tony Katz WIBC 2nd Hr 4/21/26: Hunley, Student IDs, Yorkie
Tony Katz and the Morning News 2nd Hr
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Hunley is running for Mayor – https://fox59.com/indianapolitics/state-senator-andrea-hunley-to-run-for-indianapolis-mayor/
We still don’t know that Hogsett is not running.
Today’s Popcorn Moment: No leftists, you can’t use a student ID to vote
Keith Boykin: ‘Iran Has More Cards than the Trump Admin.’
Today on the Marketplace: Yorkie Heels
Tim Cook stepping down as Apple’s CEO
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