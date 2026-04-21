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14-Year-Old Killed, 10-Year-Old Injured in Madison Co ATV Crash

14-Year-Old Killed, 10-Year-Old Injured in Madison County ATV Crash

The Indiana Department of Natural Resources said a 14-year-old boy was killed and a 10-year-old girl was injured in an ATV crash in rural Madison County on Monday.

Published on April 21, 2026

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MADISON COUNTY, Ind. — A 14-year-old boy was killed and a 10-year-old girl was injured in an ATV crash in rural Madison County.

According to the Indiana Department of Natural Resources, the incident occurred on Monday at around 4:45 p.m. on a private property just outside of Summitville. The DNR said the girl was driving the ATV when she hit a bump near a pond, causing the boy to be ejected.

Neither of the kids had helmets on, which is illegal for anyone under 18 in the state of Indiana. State law also requires those under 14 and operating ATVs to be supervised by an adult.

The Madison County Coroner’s Office confirmed that the 14-year-old boy died at the scene of the crash. DNR said that the 10-year-old girl was hospitalized after the crash and is now in stable condition.

The coroner is expected to release more information regarding the incident sometime on Tuesday.

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