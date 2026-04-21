Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/21/26: IL Dems Bears, VA Redistrict
Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr
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Illinois wants its cut of the Bears
Virginia moving to redistrict. Dems move, Indiana Republicans don’t.
I hope we all understand that the World Cup is going to stink
….and see these transit prices? Tell me again why I should leave transportation to centralized government planning?
Kevin Warsh to testify today
Markets don’t appear rattled by the ceasefire coming to an end
What’s that TV Theme Song? Operation Petticoat (TV series)
DHS shutdown is still going on