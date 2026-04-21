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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 3rd Hr 4/21/26: IL Dems Bears, VA Redistrict

Tony Katz: IL Dems Bears, VA Redistrict, Kevin Warsh, US - Iran talks, DHS Shutdown

Published on April 21, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 3rd Hr

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Illinois wants its cut of the Bears

Virginia moving to redistrict. Dems move, Indiana Republicans don’t.

I hope we all understand that the World Cup is going to stink

….and see these transit prices? Tell me again why I should leave transportation to centralized government planning?

Kevin Warsh to testify today

Markets don’t appear rattled by the ceasefire coming to an end

What’s that TV Theme Song?   Operation Petticoat (TV series)

DHS shutdown is still going on

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