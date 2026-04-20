Source: Daniela Goen / Getty

Top 20 Small Towns in the Midwest You Need to Visit

When it comes to charm, history, and hospitality, the Midwest’s small towns are second to none.

These hidden gems offer a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life — with friendly locals, stunning landscapes, and unique attractions you won’t find anywhere else.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a cross-country road trip, here are the Top 20 Small Towns in the Midwest you absolutely need to visit.

RELATED | Underrated Small Towns in Indiana Worth Visiting

1. Galena, Illinois

Famous for its well-preserved 19th-century buildings and beautiful rolling hills, Galena offers quaint shopping, historic tours, and cozy bed-and-breakfasts.