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Top 20 Small Towns in the Midwest You Need to Visit

When it comes to charm, history, and hospitality, the Midwest’s small towns are second to none.

Published on April 20, 2026

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Bike with Basket in Tulip Field and Windmill
Source: Daniela Goen / Getty

Top 20 Small Towns in the Midwest You Need to Visit

When it comes to charm, history, and hospitality, the Midwest’s small towns are second to none.

These hidden gems offer a perfect escape from the hustle and bustle of city life — with friendly locals, stunning landscapes, and unique attractions you won’t find anywhere else.

Whether you’re planning a weekend getaway or a cross-country road trip, here are the Top 20 Small Towns in the Midwest you absolutely need to visit.

RELATED | Underrated Small Towns in Indiana Worth Visiting

1. Galena, Illinois

Famous for its well-preserved 19th-century buildings and beautiful rolling hills, Galena offers quaint shopping, historic tours, and cozy bed-and-breakfasts.

2. Decorah, Iowa

This scenic town in northeastern Iowa is known for its Norwegian heritage, outdoor trails, and the award-winning Toppling Goliath Brewery.

3. Stillwater, Minnesota

Nestled along the St. Croix River, Stillwater boasts antique shops, a lively waterfront, and breathtaking fall colors.

4. Lanesboro, Minnesota

Known as the “Bed & Breakfast Capital of Minnesota,” Lanesboro is perfect for bike rides along the Root River State Trail.

5. Saugatuck, Michigan

Saugatuck is a vibrant artsy town with stunning beaches, art galleries, and waterfront dining along Lake Michigan.

6. Hermann, Missouri

With its German roots, Hermann offers scenic vineyards, wine tours, and charming historic architecture.

7. Yellow Springs, Ohio

https://www.instagram.com/p/DHHlWu7y379

This eclectic village is filled with colorful murals, independent shops, hiking trails, and a strong arts community.

8. Madison, Indiana

A national historic landmark, Madison features preserved architecture, antique stores, and scenic views along the Ohio River.

9. Holland, Michigan

Visit Holland in the spring to experience its world-famous Tulip Time Festival and charming Dutch-inspired downtown.

10. Pella, Iowa

Another Dutch gem, Pella offers beautiful gardens, windmills, and authentic pastries you won’t want to miss.

11. Geneva, Illinois

Located along the Fox River, Geneva is known for its historic homes, boutique shopping, and year-round festivals.

12. Cedarburg, Wisconsin

Just north of Milwaukee, Cedarburg is packed with stone buildings, unique shops, and a picture-perfect Main Street.

13. New Glarus, Wisconsin

Dubbed “America’s Little Switzerland,” New Glarus offers Swiss architecture, hearty food, and the famous New Glarus Brewing Company.

14. Parkville, Missouri

Located outside of Kansas City, Parkville charms visitors with its antique stores, waterfront parks, and small-town feel.

15. Fish Creek, Wisconsin

A Door County favorite, Fish Creek offers waterfront fun, local theater productions, and cozy inns near Peninsula State Park.

16. Grand Marais, Minnesota

Set on Lake Superior’s North Shore, Grand Marais is an artist haven with breathtaking views, hiking trails, and delicious food.

17. Shipshewana, Indiana

Step into Amish Country with a visit to Shipshewana’s famous flea markets, handmade crafts, and horse-drawn buggy rides.

18. Nashville, Indiana

Located in the beautiful Brown County State Park, Nashville offers scenic hikes, cozy cabins, and a vibrant arts scene.

19. Red Wing, Minnesota

https://www.instagram.com/p/zvACy6vzGk

Home to the famous Red Wing Shoes, this town also features stunning bluffs, river views, and a thriving downtown.

20. Petoskey, Michigan

Known for its unique Petoskey stones and charming downtown area, Petoskey is a picturesque getaway along Little Traverse Bay.

Top 20 Small Towns in the Midwest You Need to Visit was originally published on b1057.com

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