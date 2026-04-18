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Women Sentenced for Sending Drugs to Southern Indiana

California Women Sentenced for Sending Drugs in Snack Bags to Southern Indiana

Goldie Flenor and Natasha Gardner both received 17-year sentences in federal prison for shipping meth across the country in Cheetos bags.

Published on April 18, 2026

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EVANSVILLE, Ind. — Two California women have each been sentenced to 17 years in federal prison for their involvement in trafficking drugs in snack bags to southern Indiana.

Goldie Flenor, 37, and Natasha Gardner, 47, both from Los Angeles, pleaded guilty to attempting to possess methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

The investigation started in March 2025 after UPS flagged a suspicious package headed to a home in Evansville.

According to the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office, the duo shipped narcotics across the country through the mail in Cheetos bags. Nearly 40 pounds of meth were found inside the snack bags.

The two women were arrested after a high-speed chase and crash with police in Evansville and Vanderburgh County deputies.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana Tom Wheeler released the following statement after the sentencing.

“The defendants brazenly disguised 40 pounds of meth in Cheetos bags and used a commercial delivery company to transport it for them,” said Wheeler. “Their scheme failed, these drugs were interdicted, and they will spend years in federal prison. We will continue to work with our partners to dismantle trafficking operations that attempt to poison our communities with devastating drugs like meth, no matter how they are disguised.”

The DEA and local law enforcement agencies were involved in investigating the case.

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