Trump Tells Iran: “JUST WATCH!”

Following reports of a U.S. military operation rescuing a downed fighter pilot in Iran, President Donald Trump issued a fiery Easter Sunday statement that quickly drew international attention.

“Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the F*ckin’ Strait, you crazy bastards, or you’ll be living in Hell – JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. ”

James Fitzpatrick, director of the Center to Advance Security in America, joined the Hammer & Nigel Show to discuss just how seriously the president’s warning should be taken.

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“I think that this president has shown us time and again that he is not willing to put up with any crap from the Iranians or any of our enemies for that matter,” Fitzpatrick said. “When he draws a line in the sand, he means it and he keeps it.”

Fitzpatrick suggested the situation may have reached a tipping point following the downing of U.S. pilots.

“And I think he’s just sick and tired of this… the pilots that were shot down probably put him over the edge,” he added.

He adds that unlike past presidential leadership, other world leaders know not to test Trump.

“The president knows how to speak to these guys, and they fear him. Frankly, they respect him and they fear him,” Fitzpatrick said. “We’ve had past presidents who just don’t know how to deal with these regimes. This president does.”

The interview also touched on criticism from Democrats, including accusations of potential “war crimes,” as well as what could come next in escalating tensions with Iran.

Listeners can hear the full conversation on the Hammer & Nigel Show here: