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NWS: Freeze Warning on Tuesday in Indiana

NWS: Freeze Warning on Tuesday in Indiana, Then Temperatures Warm Up

Published on April 6, 2026

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Freeze warning
Source: NWS Indianapolis

STATEWIDE–A freeze warning will go into effect for both central and north central Indiana from 2 am to 10 am Tuesday morning.

“Now it’s not unusual for this time of year. In the springtime, we can have a roller coaster in temperatures. We’re going to be cooler through tomorrow, but we will warm up mid-to-late week, so that’s good news,” said Greg Melo, meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

In the meantime, Melo says it’s time to protect your plants that you might have outside.

“We recommend either bringing them indoors or protecting them to keep them warm through the overnight hours on Tuesday,” said Melo.

Melo details how the temperatures will warm up.

“We’re expecting widespread 70s on Thursday and then we’ll have a slight cool down, but generally above normal through next week. The warmest temperatures look to be this weekend where we could potentially see temperatures in the 80s,” said Melo.

There are chances for rain again in Indiana starting on Thursday.

“It looks like the best chance would be late Thursday night into Friday and then we’ll dry out some as we get into the early weekend,” said Melo.

There is a low threat for severe weather early next week, but Melo says it’s too early to get the full details on that. The National Weather Service will keep you posted on that as we get closer.

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