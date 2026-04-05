Suburbs of Indy’s Best Shops, Restaurants, and More

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Suburbs of Indy’s Best Shops, Restuarants, and More

Dessert Shops

My Sugar Pies

Is a beloved pie shop at 40 E Pine St, Zionsville where many locals grab a slice of Dutch Apple or Sugar Cream pie, the latter being Indiana’s state pie and a crowd favorite.

Home – My Sugar Pie Gourmet Homemade Pies

Kilwins Ice Cream – Fudge- Chocolate

This ice cream and fudge shop is located in two places, one on Mass Ave and a new shop located in Fishers. The Fishers sweets shop is located at 11594 Whistle Drive #130, Fishers. The shop is famous for its creamy ice cream and hand‑made fudge treats. You have to try their marshmallow flavored ice cream.

Fishers – Kilwins Chocolate and Ice Cream Shop

Bakeries

Rise’n Roll Bakery

This famous Amish bakery is on 1115 E 86th St, Indianapolis draws crowds for its cinnamon caramel doughnuts, often ranked among the best in the region.

Locations – Nora – Rise’n Roll Bakery

Long’s Bakery

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One of the oldest bakeries in Indiana is located on 2301 E Southport Rd, Indianapolis. This bakery is a classic done‑in‑Indy donut spot where the glazed yeast donut is a must‑try. They do not accept credit cards so make sure you bring cash with you.

Long’s Bakery Indianapolis Donuts and Baked Goods

Coffee Shops

Rivet Coffee Bar and Roastery

Rivet is on 337 Jersey St, Westfield. The coffee bar is known for its expertly roasted espresso drinks and pour‑overs. The shop is in a cute house on a corner with outdoor seating available.

Rivet Coffee Bar & Roastery – RIVET Coffee

Bovaconti Coffee

One of Carmel’s newest coffee shops is located on 2 W Main St, Carmel. Bovaconti is a cozy stop for rich cappuccinos and lattes. You should defiantly try their blueberry Macha this spring.

Bovaconti

Bars

3UP

3UP has to be one of my favorite bars outside of Indy. The Rooftop Lounge is on 201 W Main St, Carmel, IN 46032 is a popular bar with craft cocktails and small plates. They have live music throughout the weekend, but they do close at 12:00 AM.

3UP | Rooftop Lounge | Carmel Cocktail Lounge

Crate Escapes Dog Park + Bar

This unique bar offers dogs time to play fetch. Crate Escapes Dog Park + Bar is located at 18595 Carousel Ln, Westfield. The bar mixes a dog‑friendly park with drinks and light bites while pups play.

Crate Escapes | westfield dog bar | Westfield, IN, USA

Distilleries

West Fork Whiskey Co.

This Whiskey Distillery is in Westfield, Indiana is at 10 E 191st St Suite A and is a cool destination because it’s not just a distillery but a full whiskey experience with The Mash House Restaurant, the speakeasy‑style Stave Cocktail Lounge, and guided tastings of their Indiana‑grown, grain‑to‑glass whiskey where you can sip neat pours, flights, or craft cocktails all within a lively and welcoming space.

West Fork Whiskey

Moon Drops Distillery

Moon Drops Distillery is located at 738 W Broadway St, Fortville, and it’s a fun spot in the Indianapolis suburbs where you can enjoy locally crafted spirits, especially their flavored moonshine and other house‑made whiskey or rum either in flights or in cocktails while soaking up live music, tours, and that relaxed small‑town vibe.

Moon Drops Distillery – Classic Spirits & Ready-to-Drink Cocktails from Central Indiana

Winery’s

The Rejoicing Vine Winery

The winery is at 8440 W 82nd St, Indianapolis, and what’s cool about it is that it’s a mission‑driven, sustainable winery known especially for its sparkling wines and wine flights made from locally sourced fruit, and many visitors enjoy sipping a flight of their sparkling varieties paired with artisanal charcuterie or brunch in a relaxed indoor/outdoor setting while taking in the vineyard atmosphere just minutes from the city.

The Rejoicing Vine | Indiana Winery | Sparkling Wine Indy

Urban Vines Winery

Urban Vines Winery & Brewery is at 303 E 161st St, Westfield, and what’s cool about it is that it’s Westfield’s first winery and a lively wine‑and‑brew destination where you can sip small‑batch wines and craft beers, enjoy live music on the outdoor patio, grab a wine flight or a glass of something seasonal, and pair your drink with charcuterie, artisan pizzas, or snacks while relaxing by the vineyard and pond setting it’s a great spot for weekend outings, date nights, or hanging out with friends in a fun, laid‑back atmosphere.

Urban Vines Winery & Restaurant

Happy Hour

1933 Lounge by St. Elmo

1933 Lounge by St. Elmo is at 9707 District North Dr Suite 1120, Fishers, and what’s cool about it is that it brings the speakeasy‑style vibe inspired by the end of Prohibition with elevated cocktails, a refined atmosphere, and a full lunch/dinner menu featuring steak, seafood, sushi, sliders and more many locals love ordering the classic St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail or one of the craft cocktails while enjoying the stylish bar and seasonal terrace in an upscale 21‑plus setting.

1933 Lounge

Anthony’s Chophouse

The rich American restaurant is located at 201 W Main St, Carmel, IN 46032 and is a standout upscale steakhouse in the Indianapolis suburbs where many people love ordering the perfectly cooked prime steaks, especially the USDA Prime cuts like filet or ribeye alongside rich sides the experience of the expertly prepared steak and elegant ambiance is what diners most rave about.

Anthony’s Chophouse | Carmel Steakhouse | Restaurant | Indianapolis

Breakfast Restaurants

Rosie’s Place

Rosie’s Place is a beloved breakfast and brunch spot at 68 N 9th St, Noblesville, known for its all‑day breakfast classics like brown‑sugar oatmeal pancakes, savory omelets, and especially its famous gooey butter cookies baked fresh daily that many people order for dessert or to take home.

rosiesplace.net

Cafe Patachou



Cafe Patachou Nickel Plate at 8654 E 116th St, Fishers, is a popular brunch and breakfast café in the Nickel Plate District where many people love ordering their made‑to‑order omelets or “Broken Yolk” sandwiches hearty classics made from scratch with premium ingredients and fresh local produce that keep locals coming back time and again.

Cafe Patachou | Your Favorite All-Day Cafe

Burger Joints

BRU Burger Bar

You must have heard about BRU Burger, who hasn’t. One of the locations for this restuarant is on 2499 Perry Crossing Way #170, Plainfield, offers a fun suburban setting with the same tasty burger classics the Patty Melt with caramelized onions and American cheese is a popular choice among regulars.

Plainfield, IN | BRU Burger Bar in IN, OH & KY

Bub’s Burgers and Ice Cream

I think hands down this is one of the best burger places in Indiana. Bub’s Burgers & Ice Cream is in Zionville and Carmel. The one I am talking about is on 620 S Main St, Zionsville. Bub’s is a classic suburban burger joint known for its hand‑patted, flame‑grilled burgers made from fresh not frozen ground chuck and house‑baked buns, and the thing most people order is the “Big Ugly” burger (a giant flame‑grilled burger that’s become a local staple) served with optional hand‑dipped milkshakes or ice cream.

Best Burger in Indianapolis and Central Indiana? Bubs Burgers!