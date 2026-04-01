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America’s Busiest and Quietest National Parks This Spring

From Hoosier Shores to Alaska’s Wilds: America’s Busiest and Quietest National Parks This Spring

Spring is in the air, flowers are blooming, and Americans are dusting off their hiking boots but where is everyone heading?

Published on April 1, 2026

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Photography of Lake Michigan taken at Indiana Dunes State Park,Chesterton,Indiana,United States,USA
Source: Getty

From Hoosier Shores to Alaska’s Wilds: America’s Busiest and Quietest National Parks This Spring

Spring is in the air, flowers are blooming, and Americans are dusting off their hiking boots but where is everyone heading? According to a new analysis by Winz.io, the nation’s national parks tell a tale of extremes. Some are bustling with visitors, while others are so quiet you might hear the bears gossiping about you.

Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park reigns supreme as the busiest park this spring, welcoming an astonishing 950,000 visitors from March through May. That’s roughly 18,600 times the foot traffic of Alaska’s Katmai National Park & Preserve, where just 51 brave souls tread amid wild landscapes.

Hot on the Smokies’ heels are Utah’s Zion National Park and Arizona’s Grand Canyon National Park, drawing hundreds of thousands of spring visitors each. The Grand Canyon, in particular, keeps explorers lingering, racking up almost 6.2 million recreation hours.

Closer to home, Hoosiers are showing their love for the outdoors: Indiana Dunes National Park ranks ninth in spring visitation, with around 180,000 visitors flocking to Lake Michigan’s sandy shores. It’s the perfect quick getaway for anyone seeking nature without leaving the Midwest.

Meanwhile, Alaska dominates the quiet side of the spectrum. Parks like Gates of the Arctic National Park & Preserve and Lake Clark National Park & Preserve see only a handful of visitors each spring. Hardy travelers who make it there are rewarded with jaw-dropping solitude, glaciers, and, yes, more wildlife than humans.

Winz.io CMO Hardy Heberle points out the surprising twists in park popularity. “People assume Yosemite or Yellowstone are always packed,” he says. “But parks near major cities, like Cuyahoga Valley in Ohio, can outpace even iconic western parks on visitor numbers.”

Whether you’re chasing a crowded trail selfie or dreaming of quiet wilderness with just the sounds of nature for company, spring offers something for every type of parkgoer. From the Hoosier-friendly sands of Indiana Dunes to Alaska’s untouched backcountry, the perfect adventure is waiting pick your pace and go explore.

For full research and stats, visit http://winz.io/.

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