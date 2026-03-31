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Southwest Adds Special Nonstop Flights for Final Four

STATEWIDE — As excitement builds for the upcoming NCAA Final Four, Southwest Airlines is adding special nonstop flights to help fans travel more easily to the championships.

The airline announced it will guide a limited number of direct flights timed specifically around Final Four travel demand, giving basketball fans more convenient options to attend one of the biggest events in college sports. The additional service is designed to reduce travel time and eliminate layovers for those heading to and from the host city.

These “specialty” nonstop flights are not part of Southwest’s regular schedule but are instead added to accommodate large spikes in passenger demand tied to major sporting events. Similar strategies have been used in the past for high-profile games, where airlines coordinate with airports to provide temporary, event-focused routes. Authorities have said the move reflects both the growing popularity of the Final Four and the increasing role of Indianapolis International Airport as a key travel hub in the Midwest. The airport has continued to expand its offerings in recent years, adding new routes and increasing capacity to meet demand.

By offering direct flights tied to the Final Four schedule, Southwest aims to make travel more efficient for fans, teams, and media while also supporting tourism and economic activity surrounding the event.

Travelers who plan to attend are encouraged to book early, as these limited nonstop flights are expected to fill quickly due to high demand.