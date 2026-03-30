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Tony Katz + The Morning News

Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/30/26: Rubio, Trump – Iran, Johnson

Tony Katz: Rubio, Trump - Iran, Johnson, Liberal Rabbi blames capitalism for homelessness

Published on March 30, 2026

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Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr 

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Sec. Marco Rubio absolutely pummels the Fake News

No Kings rally’s funded by global communists

Trump weighing options in Iran

President Trump signs an executive order to pay TSA workers after funding stalled in Congress

Speaker Johnson scorches the Senate for failing to fund ICE

Homeless Encampment
Source: Ryan Hedrick / WIBC Radio

Local Rabbi blames homelessness on capitalism

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