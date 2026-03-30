Tony Katz WIBC 1st Hr 3/30/26: Rubio, Trump – Iran, Johnson
Tony Katz and the Morning News 1st Hr
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Catch the show in its entirety here:
Sec. Marco Rubio absolutely pummels the Fake News
No Kings rally’s funded by global communists
Trump weighing options in Iran
President Trump signs an executive order to pay TSA workers after funding stalled in Congress
Speaker Johnson scorches the Senate for failing to fund ICE
Local Rabbi blames homelessness on capitalism
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