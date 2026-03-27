Tiger Woods Involved in Car Crash After His Golf Return
JUPITER ISLAND, Florida — Tiger Woods has been involved in a car crash in Florida.
The Martin County Sheriff’s Office says the golf superstar was involved in a rollover crash on Jupiter Island, where he lives.
According to reports, it was a two-vehicle crash with one flipping over. One person is in stable condition, while another refused to go to the hospital.
In 2021, Woods was seriously injured in a rollover crash in southern California.
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