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Family of Nicholas Gulley II Demands Justice in Weekend Protest

Published on March 23, 2026

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Protest for Nicholas Gulley II
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NEW CASTLE, IN – The intersection of Broad and Main Streets became a focal point of grief and outrage on Saturday, March 21, as dozens of community members gathered at the Henry County Courthouse to demand justice for Nicholas Gulley II.

The protest, which began at noon, saw friends, family, and supporters standing shoulder-to-shoulder, calling for accountability following the death of Gulley while in the custody of the Henry County Sheriff’s Department (HCSD).

Family to Remove Henry County Inmate from Life Support This Afternoon

Organized by Gulley’s family and supporters, the demonstration was fueled by a viral call to action to and stand against what the family describes as a “wrongful death.” Protesters at the old courthouse held signs calling for three specific actions:

*Acknowledgment of the actions and denial of rights that led to Gulley’s medical crisis.
*Responsibility and formal charges for all correctional officers involved in the incident.
*Mandatory Training and an immediate end to the use of excessive force within the county jail.

“We will not stop until justice is served,” organizers stated during the event. “This is about a man whose rights were denied over and over when he asked for help.”

A Tragic Conclusion to a Weeks-Long Struggle
The protest follows the tragic update from Gulley’s mother, Amanda, who confirmed that her son was removed from life support at St. Vincent Hospital in Indianapolis back on February 27. Amanda, who described the ordeal as a “nightmare,” has shifted her focus from a fight for Nicholas’s survival to a fight for transparency.

“Just keep us in your prayers,” Amanda said. “We just want justice for Nicholas.”

Conflicting Reports Emerge Over Inmate’s Critical Condition

The family has filed a $700,000 tort claim against Henry County, Sheriff John Sproles, and several deputies. The legal filing, submitted by attorney Mark Nicholson, says that surveillance footage paints a far more violent picture than the department has publicly admitted. According to the claim, footage shows:

  • At least two deputies on top of Gulley.
  • A deputy appearing to punch Gulley while he was on the ground.
  • The use of a forearm to apply pressure to Gulley’s neck.

$700K Tort Claim Filed Against Henry Co. Over Inmate’s Hospitalization

By the time Gulley was “lifelined” to Indianapolis in early February, he was suffering from double pneumonia, a blood infection, a heart infection, and shingles.

Sheriff John Sproles has remained firm in his defense of the jail staff, calling accusations of a beating “patently false.” He maintains that any force used was necessary to move a “resisting inmate” to a medical observation cell and has attributed Gulley’s condition to pre-existing health issues, including a history of cancer.

However, vocal advocates like Randy Howard, a police tactics instructor and candidate for Sheriff, have challenged that narrative. Howard accused the department of “perception management,” stating that the released footage is inconsistent with the Sheriff’s account of “proper care.”

What’s Next
The filing of the tort claim serves as the official precursor to a formal lawsuit. As the community continues to rally around the Gulley family, the focus remains on the upcoming legal proceedings and the demand for a full investigation into the actions of the HCSD.

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