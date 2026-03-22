Source: The Dallas Morning News/Hearst Newspapers / Getty

Faith Leaders, Protesters March to Indiana Statehouse to Rally Against ICE Policies

INDIANAPOLIS — Faith leaders and demonstrators gathered in downtown Indianapolis over the weekend to protest federal immigration enforcement and call for changes to policies carried out by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, commonly known as ICE.

The group assembled on Saturday meeting at Christ Church Catherdral before marching to the Indiana Statehouse, որտեղ they voiced concerns about the treatment of immigrants and the impact of enforcement actions on local communities. Organizers say the demonstration brought together a coalition of religious leaders, activists, and community members متحد around a shared message of compassion and accountability.

Demonstrators have also expressed their concern and anger with ICE’s efforts to lease space in Carmel for an office and Indiana Senate Bill 76. Senate Bill 76 was designed to require local law enforcement agencies, government offices and public schools to cooperate with ICE. The bill was signed by Governor Mike Braun on March 5, meaning law enforcement agencies are now legally compelled to comply with ICE detainer requests and local schools must not restrict ICE activities.

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Participants carried candles, signs, sang songs, and called for increased protections for immigrants, with many faith leaders framing the issue as both a moral and humanitarian concern. The march is part of a broader wave of protests happening in Indiana and across the country in response to immigration enforcement policies.

Recent demonstrations in the region have drawn hundreds of people and reflect growing activism around immigration issues, including calls to limit ICE activity and expand due process protections.

Organizers say they plan to continue advocating for policy changes at both the state and federal level, emphasizing the need for community support and long-term reform.