Listen Live
Close
Lifestyle

7 Things Indiana Drivers Do That Are Secretly Illegal

Driving in Indiana may seem straightforward, but many common habits can actually put you on the wrong side of the law.

Published on March 20, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Driver Fixing Rearview Mirror
Source: DragonImages / Getty

7 Things Indiana Drivers Do That Are Secretly Illegal

STATEWIDE- Driving in Indiana may seem straightforward, but many common habits can actually put you on the wrong side of the law. From distracted driving to improper lane use, here are seven things Indiana drivers often do without realizing they’re illegal.

1. Holding or Touching Your Phone While Driving

Even if you’re just checking a text or adjusting your GPS, Indiana’s hands-free law prohibits holding or touching your phone while driving. Exceptions are limited to truly hands-free devices, so those quick taps on the screen can technically be a traffic violation.

2. Entering Navigation or Changing Phone Settings While Moving

It’s not just calls that are a problem. Entering a destination or changing settings on your phone while driving is considered distracted driving. Even a momentary glance or tap could land you a ticket.

3. Brake-Checking Other Drivers

Slamming on your brakes to “teach someone a lesson” might seem harmless, but it’s considered aggressive or reckless driving. Indiana law views intentional sudden braking as a serious safety risk and a punishable offense.

4. Passing Unsafely

Overtaking another vehicle may be common on highways, but doing so on hills, curves, or other areas with limited visibility is illegal and extremely dangerous. Make sure you have a clear line of sight before passing.

5. Lingering in the Left Lane

Many drivers treat the left lane as “their lane,” but in Indiana, it’s primarily for passing. Slower drivers staying in the left lane without yielding to faster traffic can be cited.

6. Making Prohibited or Unsafe U-Turns

U-turns aren’t just tricky—they can also be illegal. Performing a U-turn where signs forbid it, on hills, curves, or near intersections with poor visibility can result in a traffic violation.

7. Driving With Excessive Smoke or Tampered Emissions

Some drivers modify their vehicles to emit excessive smoke, often called “rolling coal.” Not only is this environmentally harmful, it violates Indiana’s vehicle equipment and emissions laws and can lead to fines.

Bonus: Other Common Traffic Violations

  • Driving without proper insurance – Not only illegal but can also lead to license suspension.
  • Failing to wear seat belts – Indiana law allows police to stop you and issue a ticket for this alone.

Even small habits behind the wheel can carry big consequences. Staying aware of Indiana’s traffic laws isn’t just about avoiding tickets it’s about keeping yourself and others safe on the road.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Multi-Cultural Group Of Friends Wearing Team Shirts In Sports Bar Celebrating Watching Game On TV
Uncategorized  |  Renuka Bajpai

7 Best Places to Watch the Final Four in Indianapolis

Severe Weather on Sunday
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Possible in Indiana Sunday Night

United States Attorney’s Office Northern District of Indiana
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Vegas Trips and Cruises: Indiana Woman Sentenced for Fraud

Missing Person - Search Bar with cursor on blank background
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana’s Missing-Person Database Criticized for Gaps

IU Students killed
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

IU Student, Alum Killed While Walking in Florida

Chuck Norris
Local  |  Staff

Chuck Norris, ‘Walker, Texas Ranger,’ Star Dies At 86

Indianapolis Marriott East
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Councilman Keith Graves Praises Marriott East Reopening

Better Together
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Noblesville Church to Host ‘Second Chance’ Job Fair This April

Congresswoman Erin Houchin Speaking
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Houchin Weighs in on “Dalilah’s Law” and New Education Reforms

Warmer Weather in Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Warmer Temperatures Arrive in Indiana with the Occasional High Wind Gust

Saleem El-Amin
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Asks for Help Tracking Down Gary Men in Waffle House Shooting

Sabey Data Centers
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

$4 Billion Data Center Project Approved for Indy’s Decatur Township

NCAA Division I Women's Swimming and Diving Championship
Sports  |  Renuka Bajpai

NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving Championships Continue in Indy

Braden Smith
Local  |  WISH-TV's Angela Moryan

WISH-TV: Braden Smith’s Family Reflects on Journey at Purdue

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close