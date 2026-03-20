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7 Things Indiana Drivers Do That Are Secretly Illegal

STATEWIDE- Driving in Indiana may seem straightforward, but many common habits can actually put you on the wrong side of the law. From distracted driving to improper lane use, here are seven things Indiana drivers often do without realizing they’re illegal.

1. Holding or Touching Your Phone While Driving

Even if you’re just checking a text or adjusting your GPS, Indiana’s hands-free law prohibits holding or touching your phone while driving. Exceptions are limited to truly hands-free devices, so those quick taps on the screen can technically be a traffic violation.

2. Entering Navigation or Changing Phone Settings While Moving

It’s not just calls that are a problem. Entering a destination or changing settings on your phone while driving is considered distracted driving. Even a momentary glance or tap could land you a ticket.

3. Brake-Checking Other Drivers

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Slamming on your brakes to “teach someone a lesson” might seem harmless, but it’s considered aggressive or reckless driving. Indiana law views intentional sudden braking as a serious safety risk and a punishable offense.

4. Passing Unsafely

Overtaking another vehicle may be common on highways, but doing so on hills, curves, or other areas with limited visibility is illegal and extremely dangerous. Make sure you have a clear line of sight before passing.

5. Lingering in the Left Lane

Many drivers treat the left lane as “their lane,” but in Indiana, it’s primarily for passing. Slower drivers staying in the left lane without yielding to faster traffic can be cited.

6. Making Prohibited or Unsafe U-Turns

U-turns aren’t just tricky—they can also be illegal. Performing a U-turn where signs forbid it, on hills, curves, or near intersections with poor visibility can result in a traffic violation.

7. Driving With Excessive Smoke or Tampered Emissions

Some drivers modify their vehicles to emit excessive smoke, often called “rolling coal.” Not only is this environmentally harmful, it violates Indiana’s vehicle equipment and emissions laws and can lead to fines.

Bonus: Other Common Traffic Violations

Driving without proper insurance – Not only illegal but can also lead to license suspension.

– Not only illegal but can also lead to license suspension. Failing to wear seat belts – Indiana law allows police to stop you and issue a ticket for this alone.

Even small habits behind the wheel can carry big consequences. Staying aware of Indiana’s traffic laws isn’t just about avoiding tickets it’s about keeping yourself and others safe on the road.