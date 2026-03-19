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Which Indiana City Made Top “Most Obese Cities in U.S”

Published on March 18, 2026

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Listen, before we get into this Indiana has a lot going for/against us. We have the best tenderloins, sugar pie is our state pie, and we are home to the best thing since sliced bread, Wonder Bread!

As Hoosiers we carry a lot of pride in our food, almost too many restaurants to name… and we carry that pride a little too literal, apparently.

A new study on WalletHub, reported the most overweight cities in America. Nearly 42% of US adults are obese, according to their research. The good news is that Indiana did not appear in the top ten, but we did break top 20 with Ft. Wayne in that spot.

Now we could poke fun, like the Pilsbury Dough Boy, at our neighbors in Ft. Wayne, but Indianapolis wasn’t too far behind at the 37th spot.

Well, we may not be the fittest group, but we aren’t the fattiest either. We’d like to think we are the happiest though!

Now pass the ketchup.

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