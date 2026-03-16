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Colorado Man Charged in Indiana with Child Solicitation

A 19-year-old man named Christopher Neal Turner from Colorado is facing child solicitation charges in Indiana.

Published on March 16, 2026

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Christopher Neal Turner
Christopher Neal Turner (Source: Rockville Police Department

ROCKVILLE, Ind. — A 19-year-old man from Colorado is facing child solicitation charges in Indiana.

The Rockville Police Department said in a social media post that Christopher Neal Turner, of Pueblo West, Colorado, was taken into custody by deputies from the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office on Friday. Turner had a warrant out of Indiana for child solicitation, a Level 5 felony, and inappropriate communication with a minor, a Class B misdemeanor.

The investigation into Turner started in September 2025 after a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children.

Rockville police were assisted in the investigation by the Indiana Crimes Against Children Task Force, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children, the Parke County Prosecutor’s Office, and the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office in Colorado.

Turner is at the Pueblo County Jail awaiting extradition to Indiana.

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