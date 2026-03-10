Listen Live
NM DOJ Search Epstein’s Ranch After ‘Epstein Files’ Revelations

Authorities search Jeffrey Epstein’s former New Mexico ranch after new revelations from previously sealed FBI files.

Published on March 10, 2026

Activists Hold Protest And Caravan To Epstein's Former Zorro Ranch On International Women's Day In New Mexico
Source: Roberto E. Rosales / Getty

Prosecutors in New Mexico have reopened a criminal investigation tied to the late financier and convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein following the release of the so-called “Epstein files.” At least two women have accused Epstein of sexual misconduct at his remote property in the state.

Investigators began searching the ranch on Monday as part of the renewed probe. The property once belonged to Epstein, who died in 2019.

New Mexico authorities had previously closed their initial investigation into Epstein’s activities in 2019. However, the case was reopened in February after officials said “revelations outlined in the previously sealed FBI files warrant further examination.”

“This search is part of the criminal investigation […] into allegations of illegal activity at Epstein’s ranch prior to Epstein’s 2019 death,” the New Mexico Department of Justice said Monday.

Officials added that the department “will continue to keep the public appropriately informed, support the survivors, and follow the facts wherever they lead.”

What we know about Epstein’s New Mexico ranch

Epstein purchased Zorro Ranch in 1993 from then–New Mexico Governor Bruce King. The property is located roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Santa Fe.

The ranch was one of several high-profile properties Epstein owned, including a townhouse in Manhattan and a private Caribbean island.

On the large property, Epstein built a private runway as well as a hilltop mansion where he was known to host prominent guests.

Epstein’s estate sold the ranch in 2023, with proceeds going toward creditors. Authorities said the new owners have cooperated with the current search.

At least two women have accused Epstein of sexual misconduct at the property.

One woman, identified in legal filings as Jane Doe 15, alleged she was raped at the ranch when she was 15 years old.

Another accuser, Annie Farmer, has said that Epstein’s imprisoned associate Ghislaine Maxwell fondled her breasts at the ranch when she was a teenager.

New Mexico Congresswoman Melanie Stansbury said investigators were determined to thoroughly examine the allegations.

“Epstein survivors have waited for far too long for justice and New Mexico is leading the way in the pursuit of truth and accountability,” she wrote in a post on X.

