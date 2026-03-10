Listen Live
Close
Local

Marion County Inmate Convicted of Strangling Cellmate to Death

D’Angelo Smith has been found guilty of killing his cellmate in June of 2022 and is set to be sentenced on April 22, 2026.

Published on March 10, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

D'Angelo Smith
D’Angelo Smith (Source: IMPD)

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County jail inmate has been convicted of killing his cellmate.

A Marion County judge recently delivered the guilty verdict to D’Angelo Smith. Prosecutors said that in June 2022, Smith strangled Charles Barron to death.

Video caught Smith placing socks over his hands, wrapping a bedsheet around them, and then strangling Barron while he was asleep.

After the murder, Smith tried to stage Barron’s death as a suicide using a bedsheet and a pair of pants. He later admitted to killing his cellmate and staging the suicide.

It’s not clear why Smith strangled his roommate. He’s scheduled to be sentenced on April 22.

Related Tags

Local News - Crime Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Toll Road
Local  |  Tom Davies, Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana’s Application Details Need, Plan for I-70 Tolls

Young woman having therapy session with psychology professional
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Faces Mental Health Care Provider Shortage

Eco green earth environment concept. Hand with growing tree on earth day with sunlight bokeh in morning. Save world energy protect by plant tree in soil and watering.
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Lawrence Selected for State Climate Fellowship Program to Support Urban Forestry Efforts

D'Angelo Smith
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Marion County Inmate Convicted of Strangling Cellmate to Death

I-65 Safety and Efficiency Project
Local  |  Staff

Closures Coming Soon to I-65 in Downtown Indianapolis

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Mayor Hogsett and Community Partners Discuss Youth Safety Plans

Aerial view of solar panels in a green field on a sunny day in Goshen, Indiana
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Can Solar Help Keep Indiana’s Electric Bills Down?

AT&T
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Mr. Watson, Come Here”: AT&T Marks 150 Years of the Telephone

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Heavy Rain, Hail, and Tornado Risk for Indiana Tonight

Town of Speedway
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Speedway Town Council Approves Wastewater Rate Increase

IMPD
Local  |  Staff

16-Year-Old Critically Injured in Shooting on Indy’s North Side

Mike Braun Tuesday News Conference
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Gov. Braun: Plans to Hold Utility Companies & Data Centers Accountable

Man's Body Found in Floodwaters
Local  |  John Herrick

Body of Man Who Went Missing in Jackson County Floodwaters Has Been Found

Pumping gas at gas pump. Closeup of man pumping gasoline fuel in car at gas station. Man's hand refueling car at gas station
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Gas Prices Soar, GasBuddy Weighs in on Iran Situation

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close