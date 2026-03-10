Listen Live
Speedway Town Council Approves Wastewater Rate Increase

Residents in the Town of Speedway can expect to pay about $11 more on their monthly wastewater bills.

Published on March 10, 2026

Town of Speedway

SPEEDWAY, Ind. — Speedway residents will see an increase in their monthly wastewater bills.

On Monday night, the Speedway Town Council unanimously passed the rate-increase ordinance, which will help finance a state-mandated wastewater plant expansion. The project is expected to cost between $15 million and $18 million.

According to Speedway Town Manager Grant Kleinhenz, the average residential user uses about 4,400 gallons of water per month. He said depending on water usage, the average Speedway household will pay an additional $11.14 per month on their monthly wastewater bills.

“I think the good news here is, if you’re looking for a silver lining, that is lower than it could’ve been,” Kleinhenz said.

The council also emphasized that businesses will pay a larger fee based on their water usage.

Monday’s meeting included a public hearing about the proposed sewer rate increase. Terry Combs is retired and has lived in Speedway for 14 years. She told council members that she’s not sure how she will cover an increase in her wastewater bill on a fixed income.

“Why am I going to have to pay for my sewer dig and your sewer dig?” Combs asked. “Why hurt the people who can’t afford it?”

“I just don’t think it’s right,” she added.

Fellow resident Dakota Faulkner wondered why sewer rates hadn’t marginally increased over the last five years.

“It’s much easier for a town resident to absorb 50 cents a year, or even a month, rather than $12 in a single given month and forever,” he said.

Billy McCloud followed up Faulkner’s questions by saying that this should have been addressed years ago.

“We do have a significant population in this town who are on Social Security, who are on fixed incomes, and they’re being nickled and dimed to death,” said McCloud.

It’s unclear when customers will begin paying new rates and if the cost will remain fixed or increase more as time goes on.

According to the council, there were no state grants available to help finance the project.

