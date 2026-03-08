Listen Live
Close
Local

NWS: Warm-Up, Storms, and Cooler Temps

Hoosiers are in for a wild weather ride this week as temperatures swing from early spring warmth to a sharp reality check.

Published on March 8, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NWS: Storm Planning Timeline
Source: National Weather Service in Indianapolis

STATEWIDE — Hoosiers are in for a wild weather ride this week as temperatures swing from early spring warmth to a sharp reality check.

Aaron Updike, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis, says that after a slightly cooler Sunday, a strong push of southern air will make temperatures rise in early parts of the work week.

“We get some nice strong push of warm air into the region,” Updike says. “So by Monday, the state is looking at highs near 70 and then Tuesday highs in the mid-70s.”

However, that heat comes with a catch, as a potent storm system is expected to move through the state Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning. Updike warns that the timing and intensity of these storms are still being watched very closely.

“Tuesday, it looks like it would be more in the late afternoon through the evening, potentially into the overnight hours,” Updike says. “Then, on Wednesday looks earlier in the day… with those, there is some potential for severe weather as well.”

Once the rain clears out Wednesday, a cold front will slam into Indiana, dropping temperatures by about 25 degrees and leaving Thursday feeling quite chilly. Updike notes the drop will be a shock to the system, even if it’s technically seasonal.

“Thursday’s highs are going to be in the mid-40s, which is going to feel cold,” he added. “But crazy enough, our average highs this time of year are actually only right around 50, so the state is not far below normal Thursday, even though it’s going to feel much colder.”

The weather should rebound quickly after the front passes, with temperatures climbing back into the mid-50s by Friday.

It’s also Severe Weather Preparedness Week, which is a great time to review your safety plan. Make sure to have food, water, flashlights, batteries, and a first aid kit.

Related Tags

Local News - Weather & School Closings Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Derrick Bryant
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Man Arrested After Driving Into Indy Police Officer and Guard

NWS: Storm Planning Timeline
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Warm-Up, Storms, and Cooler Temps

Woman holding phone near wall during casual outing
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Hendricks County Woman Scammed out of $16K in Phone Fraud

Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

Person Shot on Near West Side of Indianapolis

Indiana falls to Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Fall in Regular Season Finale to Ohio State 91-78

Diego Morales
Local  |  WISH-TV

Sec. of State Morales Barred from Marion County Election Services Center

National Weather Service Indianapolis
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Heavy Rain Brings Slight Weekend Cold Front, More Flooding

Johnson County Coroner
Local  |  Staff

Body Found in Drainage Ditch in Greenwood

A boat belonging to an Indiana Conservation Officer.
Local  |  WISH-TV

Search Underway for Man Lost in Southern Indiana Floodwaters

Houston Texans v Indianapolis Colts
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Former Colts Center Ryan Kelly Announces Retirement

Blurred Police Lights
Local  |  Staff

1 Dead, Another Critical from Separate Saturday Shootings in Indy

Businessman feeling emotional exhaustion leans head against wall
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

February Jobs Report: U.S. Sheds 92K Positions; Unemployment Hits 4.4%

Butler Bullfrog
Local  |  John Herrick

PETA Requests that Butler University Become the Bullfrogs Instead of the Bulldogs

AES indiana
Local News  |  John Herrick

AES Indiana Postpones More Community Open Houses Over Social Media Threats

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close