Entertainment

Indy Film Fest returns for 23rd year

Indy Film Fest returns for 23rd year, expands to two venues in Windsor Park

Independent film takes center stage in Indianapolis next month as the Indy Film Fest returns April 22–26 for its 23rd year, bringing filmmakers, movie lovers and industry creatives together for five days of screenings, conversations and community events.

Published on March 8, 2026

Indy Film Festival
Source: Instagram

Indy Film Fest returns for 23rd year, expands to two venues in Windsor Park

Independent film takes center stage in Indianapolis next month as the Indy Film Fest returns April 22–26 for its 23rd year, bringing filmmakers, movie lovers and industry creatives together for five days of screenings, conversations and community events.

This year’s festival will expand to two venues in the Windsor Park area. Films will be shown at Kan-Kan Cinema and, for the first time, at Dance Kaleidoscope in the Factory Arts District. Organizers say the added space will allow for more screenings and events as the festival continues to grow.

Along with film premieres, attendees can expect live Q&A sessions with filmmakers, meet-and-greets with cast and crew, and after-parties designed to bring the independent film community together.

“Independent film creates space for new perspectives and meaningful dialogue,” said Dan Moore. “Each year, the festival brings filmmakers and audiences together in a way that strengthens our local arts community while connecting Indianapolis to the broader independent film landscape.”

All-access passes are now on sale, giving attendees entry to screenings and events throughout the five-day festival. Organizers say details about film selections and special programming will be announced in the coming weeks.

Leading up to the festival, organizers will host the 16th annual Bigger Picture Show fundraiser on March 27 at Schwitzer Gallery. The event will feature a silent auction of artist-designed movie posters inspired by iconic animal characters in film, with proceeds supporting the festival’s year-round programming.

Festival leaders say the continued growth of the event reflects Indianapolis’ expanding creative community and its growing reputation as a hub for independent storytelling.

