Hendricks County Woman Scammed out of $16K in Phone Fraud

The Avon Police Department says a woman was scammed out of $16,000 by people posing as law enforcement officers over the phone.

Published on March 8, 2026

HENDRICKS COUNTY, Ind. — The Avon Police Department says a woman was scammed out of $16,000 by people posing as law enforcement officers over the phone.

Avon Police say the victim was initially pressured to pay $25,000 to clear what scammers claimed was an active arrest warrant for missing jury duty. The scammers convinced her to hand over 16-thousand dollars before she realized it was a fraud and called police.

Officers want to remind people that the courts will never call to demand money or threaten arrest over the phone. Court notifications are always sent through the mail.

Indiana ranks among the top states for the highest volume of spam calls per person in the country.

