Hamilton Southeastern Schools Announce Plans to Appoint Interim Superintendent

Dr. Matt Kegley (HSE Schools)

FISHERS, Ind. — The Hamilton Southeastern Board of School Trustees announced plans to fill their superintendent vacancy.

The board plans to appoint Dr. Matt Kegley as interim superintendent following the upcoming departure of current superintendent Pat Mapes. Kegley is the district’s deputy superintendent and previously served as interim superintendent in 2023. He’s in his 20th year with HSE Schools and has been in education for 30 years.

“Serving Hamilton Southeastern Schools in this role is a responsibility I take seriously,” Kegley said in a release from HSE Schools. “My focus remains the same: supporting students, teachers, staff, administrators and families, and ensuring our schools continue providing engaging, high-quality learning opportunities every day.”

Mapes, who has been with the district since 2024, will resign effective April 13. He previously served as superintendent of the Perry Township School District for seven years before announcing his retirement in 2022.

The board will formally consider Kegley’s appointment at its meeting on Wednesday, March 11. If approved, it would take effect immediately.

“Kegley will step into the role as the district continues to support students, staff and families and maintain momentum on key priorities, including implementation of the Innovate 2028 strategic plan and continued progress in student achievement,” the board said.