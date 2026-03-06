Listen Live
Close
Local

Judge Blocks State from Enforcing Abortion Ban

Judge Blocks State from Enforcing Abortion Ban Against Religious Objectors

A judge has handed down a ruling that prevents Indiana from enforcing its near-total abortion ban against women who say the procedure is a requirement of their religious faith.

Published on March 5, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Judge Blocks Abortion Ban
Source: WISH-TV

INDIANAPOLIS — A Marion County Superior Court judge has handed down a ruling that prevents the state from enforcing its near-total abortion ban against women who say the procedure is a requirement of their religious beliefs.

On Thursday, Judge Christina Klineman issued a permanent injunction, concluding that the state’s 2022 abortion law violates Indiana’s own Religious Freedom Restoration Act.

The core of the decision is that the ban puts a “substantial burden” on the religious exercise of Hoosiers whose beliefs allow or even mandate an abortion in situations that the state’s narrow medical exceptions don’t cover. Judge Klineman pointed out that because the state already allows secular exceptions for things like rape or incest, it can’t legally claim that a total ban is the only way to protect “prenatal life” while ignoring religious beliefs.

This ruling is a class action, so it protects any Hoosier with a sincerely held religious belief that conflicts with the ban. While this doesn’t strike down the law for everyone, it creates a significant carve-out that the state is expected to challenge in the Court of Appeals.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Judge Blocks Abortion Ban
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Judge Blocks State from Enforcing Abortion Ban Against Religious Objectors

Rudy Yakym
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Congressman Rudy Yakym Honors Former Coach Lou Holtz

Kobe Bond mugshot
Local  |  John Herrick

Man Gets 50 Years in Prison for Killing Woman at Indianapolis Gas Station

IMPD arrest
Local  |  Staff

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for January Shooting on Indy’s East Side

Samuel Erh
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Student Charged After Police Find Hundreds of Explicit Files on Phone

spring forward banner with paper clock with paper flowers and butterflies
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Doctor Discusses Health Effects of Daylight Saving Time

Dustin "Dusty" Turner and family
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana Man Convicted of Murder Released from Virginia Prison After Parole Decision

Indiana National Guard
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Questions Loom Over Future of At-Risk Youth as State Shuts Down HYCA

Trump
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana’s Role in National Push to Protect Power Bills

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

NWS: Rain Continues Across Indiana Through Friday

Healthcare Worker Administering Vaccine to Child
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Measles Surge: Health Officials Issue Spring Break Travel Warning

Education policy Concept. Illustration with Icons Keywords and Arrows
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Indiana BOE Approves New School Accountability Model

Miller's Towing
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Attorney for Family of Mason Alexander Charged with Felony Theft

COLLEGE BASKETBALL: MAR 04 Minnesota at Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Dominate Minnesota on Senior Night 77-47, Alexis Scores 23

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close