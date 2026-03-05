Listen Live
Police Arrest 16-Year-Old for January Shooting on Indy’s East Side

IMPD arrested a 16-year-old boy who they say shot another kid on the east side of Indianapolis a day after New Year's Day.

Published on March 5, 2026

INDIANAPOLIS — A 16-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting that injured another kid on the near east side of Indianapolis earlier this year.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said the shooting happened on Jan. 2 in the 2500 block of East 16th Street. Officers found the young victim to be “awake and breathing” after being shot.

On Wednesday, the IMPD Violent Crimes Unit (VCU) and Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) found the 16-year-old suspect and took him into custody. Police have not said what charges the teenager might face.

Anyone with additional information about the shooting is asked to contact IMPD or Crime Stoppers of Central Indiana.

