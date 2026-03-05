Listen Live
Student Charged With 15 Child Sex Crimes

Student Charged After Police Find Hundreds of Explicit Files on Phone

An 18-year-old student at Center Grove High School has been charged with 15 child sex crime counts after investigators said they found hundreds of explicit files involving minors on his cellphone.

Published on March 5, 2026

Samuel Erh
Johnson County Prosecutor’s Office

GREENWOOD, Ind.— An 18-year-old student at Center Grove High School has been charged with 15 child sex crime counts after investigators said they found hundreds of explicit files involving minors on his cellphone.

Samuel Erh, 18, of Greenwood, faces charges including child molestation, child solicitation, performing sexual conduct in the presence of a minor and multiple counts of possession of child sexual abuse material, according to prosecutors in Johnson County.

The investigation began after a young child reported inappropriate sexual contact during a forensic interview at a child advocacy center, according to court documents.

The child told investigators the incident occurred in January while visiting Erh’s home and involved unwanted sexual contact in Erh’s bedroom.

According to the documents, the child later told his mother he did not want to return to the house after the visit. The disclosure prompted the mother to contact authorities.

Police later searched Erh’s cellphone with permission and discovered hundreds of digital media files investigators believe depict minors engaged in sexual activity or in states of nudity.

According to a probable cause affidavit, detectives identified 999 media files during a forensic review of the device. Some of the files allegedly show sexual acts involving multiple minors under the age of 12.

Investigators said the images and videos appear to involve several children, and authorities are working to identify all possible victims.

Erh was arrested Feb. 26 during school hours at Center Grove High School and taken to the Greenwood Police Department, where detectives interviewed him.

The case was formally filed on March 4 in Johnson County Superior Court.

Authorities said the investigation remains ongoing as detectives continue reviewing evidence and working to identify potential victims. Authorities have not released the identities of the minors involved to protect their privacy.

