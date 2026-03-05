Listen Live
Indiana’s Role in National Push to Protect Power Bills

Under the agreement, companies will build or buy new power generation for their data centers.

Published on March 5, 2026

Trump
Source: White House / White House

WASHINGTON — Indiana is starting to play a role in a national effort to keep electricity costs from rising as artificial intelligence expands. The topic came up Wednesday at a White House roundtable where major technology companies signed a pledge focused on protecting people who pay power bills.

President Donald Trump and Energy Secretary Chris Wright joined executives from Google, Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, xAI, and OpenAI to sign the so-called “Ratepayer Protection Pledge.” Under the agreement, companies will build or buy new power generation for their data centers and cover electricity delivery infrastructure upgrades instead of passing those costs on to residential customers.

“Indiana is the leader now in the first one filing for a rate reduction,” Wright said, referring to state efforts tied to partnerships with companies investing in new power capacity.

Indiana has drawn interest from technology companies planning large data centers to support AI systems. Wright said the pledge reflects a partnership between government, tech companies, and local communities, which can bring investment and jobs while protecting consumers from rising power bills.

“These data centers are going to bring jobs and opportunities for people,” Wright said. “They’re going to have us lead in artificial intelligence — critical for our economy, our national defense, and our security.”

Wright also highlighted Indiana as an early example of states working with companies to manage energy costs.

Trump said the pledge could help lower electricity costs for millions of Americans, though changes may take time. He described the initiative as part of his recent address to Congress and said it is meant to prevent rising power prices as AI development increases electricity demand.

Both Trump and Wright stressed that meeting the growing energy needs of AI requires new power generation rather than higher costs for consumers.

For Indiana, the pledge may ease concerns among residents and regulators about large energy users driving up bills. State leaders have promoted Indiana as a data center destination due to its central location, access to the power grid, and available land.

Wright said these public-private partnerships will be important as the U.S. expands AI infrastructure while keeping electricity affordable.




