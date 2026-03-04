Listen Live
Rain and Storms Return to Indiana, Especially in the South

With several rounds of rain ahead, watch for standing water, especially in low spots.

Published on March 4, 2026

Weather
Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Rain and storms are coming back to Indiana late Wednesday, especially across central and southern parts of the state.

Most of the day looks gray but fairly quiet, with highs in the low 60s.

After about 5 p.m., rain moves back in, and thunderstorms could develop, mainly across southern Indiana. That’s where there’s a better chance a few storms could turn strong. The overall risk is still on the lower end, but southern Indiana has the best shot at seeing gusty winds or some small hail. Most storms should stay on the weaker side, with heavier rain and lightning at times.

Rain totals will keep adding up across the state. Another half inch to maybe an inch is possible Wednesday alone. With more rounds coming later this week, many areas in Indiana could see two to five inches by Saturday. If storms track over the same places more than once — especially in southern Indiana — totals could run higher.

Thursday stays unsettled statewide with scattered showers and maybe a rumble of thunder. It’ll feel warmer and a little more humid, with highs in the mid-60s.

Friday brings the bigger warm-up. Temperatures could push close to 75 in parts of Indiana. That extra warmth could spark a few more scattered storms, but right now, widespread severe weather is not expected.

With several rounds of rain ahead, watch for standing water, especially in low spots. Plan for slower travel during heavier downpours.

The weekend keeps that early spring feel around the state, a mix of clouds and sun, a few spotty showers, and mild air sticking around.

