Listen Live
Close
Local News

Supreme Court Affirms Life Sentence in Brutal 2023 Columbus Murder

Published on March 4, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Anthony Wayne Carter
Source: Bartholomew County Sheriff’s Office / WISH-TV

COLUMBUS, Ind. — The Indiana Supreme Court has unanimously affirmed the murder conviction and life-without-parole sentence of Anthony Wayne Carter for the brutal 2023 killing of his girlfriend, Ashley Neville.

The decision, handed down on February 4, 2026, marks a final legal victory for the state after Carter attempted to appeal his conviction, arguing that his actions were an attempt to “end the suffering” of the victim rather than a premeditated murder involving torture.

According to court documents, the killing occurred in the early hours of April 16, 2023, at Neville’s home in Columbus. Following an argument, Carter entered Neville’s bedroom with a loaded handgun, telling her, “It’s time to tell the truth,” before shooting her in the head.

When Neville survived the initial gunshot, Carter’s violence escalated. Evidence showed he attempted to strangle her with his hands for thirty seconds. When she still did not succumb, Carter placed a plastic grocery bag over her head, secured it with multiple strips of duct tape, and held his hand over her mouth to cut off her airflow.

Medical examiners determined Neville’s cause of death was a combination of the gunshot wound and asphyxiation. They noted that Neville was “likely breathing” after the shot and potentially could have survived with immediate medical attention.

On appeal, Carter’s defense team argued that the trial court erred by refusing to give the jury an instruction on “reckless homicide.” They contended that if the jury believed the gunshot—which Carter claimed was accidental—was the primary cause of death, he should not have been convicted of murder.

However, Justice Molter, writing for the unanimous Supreme Court, rejected this logic. The Court ruled that because Carter admitted to intentionally suffocating Neville to “hasten” her death after the shot, his intent to kill was legally indisputable.

“A defendant who kills an already mortally wounded victim cannot escape culpability by arguing that the victim was going to die anyway,” Justice Molter wrote.

The Court also upheld the jury’s finding of “torture,” a statutory requirement for a life-without-parole sentence in Indiana. While the defense argued there was no evidence of prolonged pain, the Court pointed to Carter’s own description of Neville “gasping and gagging” as he methodically duct-taped the bag to her face.

The trial judge described the duct tape as a “tightly drawn, methodically placed device” that resembled a mummy.

State Leaders React

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita praised the work of his appeals team, specifically Chief Counsel Angela Sanchez and Supervising Deputy Attorney General Sierra Murray, for ensuring the conviction stood.

“Here we have a real piece of work who not only shot his girlfriend, but then tortured her afterwards,” Attorney General Rokita said following the ruling. “I’m grateful that the court has listened to my appeals team… he’s not going to get out of jail during his lifetime. That’s a great result for the state of Indiana.”

Carter remains incarcerated, serving his life sentence without the possibility of parole.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Informed Topic - Local News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Different pronouns in a questionnaire
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Brownsburg Schools to Pay $650K to Former Teacher

Fishers Police Department
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Fishers Police Host Record Teen Safety Seminar

Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Rain and Storms Return to Indiana, Especially in the South

Hoosiers Stuck in Middle East
Local  |  WISH-TV

How 2 Hoosiers are Navigating Travels to and from the Middle East

Anthony Wayne Carter
Local News  |  Johnette Cruz

Supreme Court Affirms Life Sentence in Brutal 2023 Columbus Murder

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard
Local  |  Staff

Former Indianapolis Mayor Greg Ballard Running for Secretary of State as Independent

BlackRock, Inc., American international investment company, company sign outside building headquarters, 50 Hudson Yards, Manhattan, New York City, New York, USA
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Councilor Hart Concerned About AES, BlackRock Deal

AES indiana
Local  |  WISH-TV

Threats Force AES Indiana to Cancel Community Open House in Indianapolis

crime scene with police tape
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Weapons Go Missing from Gibson County Sheriff’s Evidence Room

SWITZERLAND-MUSIC-POLICE
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Global Music Icon Sting Brings Big Hits and Big Energy to Indianapolis This October

A car filling up with gasoline at a gas station showing a close up of the pump in the gas tank from a side view.
Local  |  John Herrick

How the Situation in Iran is Affecting Indiana Gas Prices

Marion VA Medical Center fire
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Marion VA Center Fire Caused $20 Million in Damages

Department of Justice
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Plainfield Man Who Vandalized Local Church Sentenced

Indiana Donor Network
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rejected Lungs Revived in Indy: A U.S. First Saves Local Man

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close