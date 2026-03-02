Listen Live
Indiana 2026 Recap: Affordability and Safety Lead the Way

Published on March 2, 2026

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Source: Indiana Governor Mike Braun / Indiana Governor Mike Braun

INDIANAPOLIS — Governor Mike Braun has officially concluded a high-impact legislative session, delivering on a 2026 agenda centered on what he calls “kitchen table issues.”

From lowering energy bills and tackling medical debt to pioneering new safety measures against illegal immigration, the Governor’s office is touting a slate of victories designed to make Indiana more affordable and secure.

“This session, we delivered meaningful results for Hoosiers,” Governor Braun stated. “Whether it was protecting children from Big Tech, strengthening our highways by revoking CDLs from illegal aliens, or addressing utility costs, we focused on the things that matter to every family in our state.”

Key Highlights of the 2026 Session:

  1. Affordability and Healthcare Reform
    The administration moved to modernize utility regulation through HEA 1002, shifting toward “Performance Based Ratemaking.” This ensures utility companies only see a return on equity when they meet specific benchmarks for affordability and reliability, rather than the previous guaranteed return model.

Medical Debt Relief: SEA 225 and HEA 1271 now block hospitals from pursuing medical debt collections unless they are fully compliant with financial assistance and transparency laws, requiring them to connect patients with payment assistance programs first.

  1. Public Safety and Illegal Immigration
    Governor Braun took a hard line on public safety, focusing on roadway security and criminal enforcement.

CDL Revocations: Building on Operation Midway Blitz, HEA 1200 empowers the BMV to revoke commercial driver’s licenses (CDLs) for non-domiciled individuals who no longer hold legal status in the U.S.

The FAIRNESS Act: New legislation clarifies that Indiana will not be a “safe harbor” for illegal immigration, giving local law enforcement and the Attorney General enhanced tools to sue non-compliant jurisdictions and penalize entities that undermine federal law.

  1. Education and Child Safety
    In a win for parental rights, HEA 1408 introduces some of the nation’s strictest social media safeguards. Big Tech Oversight: Platforms must now receive parental consent for users under 16 and provide “Parent Accounts” that allow for monitoring of time spent and activity.

Cell Phone Bans: Building on previous efforts, SEA 78 expands in-school cell phone bans to a “bell-to-bell” requirement, ensuring students remain focused during the entire school day, including lunch and study halls.

  1. Economic Growth
    The Governor secured a massive framework for the Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority, paving the way for a potential $2 billion investment in the Hammond area. This move is intended to revitalize the region and leverage Indiana’s unique regional strengths for statewide economic benefit.

