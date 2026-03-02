Fourth U.S. Service Member Dies After Iranian Drone Attack

Source: Anadolu / Getty

WASHINGTON –– A fourth U.S. service member has died following an Iranian attack over the weekend, the military confirmed.

US Central Command, based in Tampa, Florida, said the service member died from injuries sustained during the strike. They had previously been listed as seriously wounded.

The identities of all fallen service members will be released after next of kin have been notified.

Four Americans were seriously injured in the Iranian drone attack over Kuwaiti airspace.