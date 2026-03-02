Listen Live
Fourth U.S. Service Member Dies After Iranian Drone Attack

Published on March 2, 2026

Published on March 2, 2026

Explosions heard in Tehran as new strikes hit Iranian capital
WASHINGTON –– A fourth U.S. service member has died following an Iranian attack over the weekend, the military confirmed.

US Central Command, based in Tampa, Florida, said the service member died from injuries sustained during the strike. They had previously been listed as seriously wounded.



Four Americans were seriously injured in the Iranian drone attack over Kuwaiti airspace.

