3 US Troops Killed, 5 Injured in Operation Epic Fury

Three U.S. service members have been killed, and five others have been seriously injured as part of Operation Epic Fury.

Published on March 1, 2026

U.S. Military Launches Operation Epic Fury Attacking Iran
WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Pentagon is reporting that three U.S. service members have been killed and five others have been seriously injured as part of Operation Epic Fury – the joint Israel combat operation against Iran.

A statement from U.S. Central Command says that several others sustained minor shrapnel injuries and concussions – and are in the process of being returned to duty. The statement said that the identities of the service members will be withheld until 24 hours after their families have been notified.

