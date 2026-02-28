Indiana’s Elected Leaders React to U.S. and Israel Striking Iran

Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

STATEWIDE — Hoosier lawmakers are reacting to the strikes launched on Iran Saturday from the United States and Israel.

President Trump has called for regime change in Tehran after a reported breakdown in nuclear negotiations with Iran. He also urged Iranians to topple the government and “seize control of their destiny.”

U.S. Representative Andre Carson (D-Ind.) said President Trump “continues to put our troops and civilians in danger.”

“I’m a cosponsor of a War Powers Resolution to rein in the president’s reckless and illegal wars,” Rep. Carson said. “I’m calling on House leadership to immediately bring it to the floor next week. The Iranian people have shown extraordinary courage in standing up for their rights over and over again. We need to meaningfully strengthen democracy without another open-ended war.”

Congressman Rudy Yakym (R-Ind.) called Operation Epic Fury “a bold and decisive step by President Trump to create real peace in the region.”

“May God be with our troops, our allies, and the Iranian people,” he added.

The message from Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks was simple:

“A Trump red line isn’t a warning—it’s a promise.”

President Trump called the joint military operation with Israel “massive” and “ongoing.” He said they are targeting military infrastructure and nuclear facilities in Tehran and several other cities.

No U.S. casualties have been reported after Iran fired missiles at U.S. bases.