Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

President Trump Confirms U.S.-Israeli Attacks On Iran
National

Indiana’s Elected Leaders React to U.S. and Israel Striking Iran

President Trump called 'Operation Epic Fury,' the joint military operation with Israel, "massive" and "ongoing."

Published on February 28, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Americans React To U.S. And Israel's Attack On Iran
Source: Kevin Dietsch / Getty

STATEWIDE — Hoosier lawmakers are reacting to the strikes launched on Iran Saturday from the United States and Israel.

President Trump has called for regime change in Tehran after a reported breakdown in nuclear negotiations with Iran. He also urged Iranians to topple the government and “seize control of their destiny.”

U.S. Representative Andre Carson (D-Ind.) said President Trump “continues to put our troops and civilians in danger.”

“I’m a cosponsor of a War Powers Resolution to rein in the president’s reckless and illegal wars,” Rep. Carson said. “I’m calling on House leadership to immediately bring it to the floor next week. The Iranian people have shown extraordinary courage in standing up for their rights over and over again. We need to meaningfully strengthen democracy without another open-ended war.”

Congressman Rudy Yakym (R-Ind.) called Operation Epic Fury “a bold and decisive step by President Trump to create real peace in the region.”

“May God be with our troops, our allies, and the Iranian people,” he added.

The message from Indiana Republican Senator Jim Banks was simple:

“A Trump red line isn’t a warning—it’s a promise.”

President Trump called the joint military operation with Israel “massive” and “ongoing.” He said they are targeting military infrastructure and nuclear facilities in Tehran and several other cities.

No U.S. casualties have been reported after Iran fired missiles at U.S. bases.

Related Tags

Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked Topic - Local News Topic - National News

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
National Weather Service
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

NWS: Snow Possible on Sunday, Then Rain, Followed by Warmer Temps

Dana Minies Jr.
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Man Gets 62 Years for Charges From Fatal 2024 Fort Wayne Shooting

IMPD officer vehicles
Local  |  Staff

Woman Dies After Running Into Bus on Indy’s East Side

Charlotte Hornets v Indiana Pacers
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Pacers Sign Guard Quenton Jackson to 3-Year Contract

Bloomington tornado damage
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS Meteorologists Confirm Three Tornadoes Across Indiana

NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine
Local  |  John Herrick

Fernando Mendoza: “Whatever Team Drafts Me, I’m Grateful”

Moderate to Heavy Rain Next Week
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Light Snow Possible This Weekend in Indiana, Rain Next Week

Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Be Bold and Get Cold: 27th Polar Plunge Wraps Up in Indy March 5-7

Trey Williams
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plea Deal Filed for Driver Who Killed HSE Football Star

Central Library in Indianapolis, Indiana
Local  |  Staff

Central Library in Indianapolis Closed for Inside Repairs

Perjury and counterfeiting charges
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Clark County Probation Department Employee Arrested on Felony Perjury and Counterfeiting Charges

drugs seized
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Seizes Nearly 40 Pounds of Drugs After Traffic Stop, Chase

Lugar Plaza
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lugar Plaza Becomes Park, Indy Police Make Arrests

Rick Snyder
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Key Police Legislation Under Discussion, FOP Says

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close