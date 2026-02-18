Listen Live
Close
Sports

Romain Grosjean Completes IndyCar Grid

Published on February 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NTT INDYCAR Series Test Session
Source: Michael L. Levitt / Getty

Tonight, on Trackside with Curt Cavin and Kevin Lee, they talk about NASCAR starting their season at the Daytona International Speedway. They talk about how each series win had some form of connection to the NASCAR lawsuit with Tyler Reddick, Michael Jordan, and Denny Hamlin winning the Daytona 500; Austin Hill and Richard Childres winning the NASCAR O’Reilly Auto Parts Series race; and Chandler Smith and Bob Jenkins of Front Row winning the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series race. They later talk about the upcoming NASCAR and IndyCar collaborations at St. Petersburg and Phoenix, with James Hinchcliffe, Adam Andretti, and Jackson Lee all competing in the NASCAR Truck Series race in St. Petersburg. They also talk about Chevrolet and Honda extending their relationship with IndyCar for the foreseeable future and having their own factory charters. Then, they talk about the futures for Marcus Ericsson and Dennis Hauger 

In the second segment, Curt and Kevin talk about Romain Grosjean officially rejoining Dale Coyne Racing for the 2026 season driving the #18 Honda, while Dennis Hauger will be in the #19. They also talk about the latest rumors on Prema Racing and Dreyer & Reinbold Racing. They later talk about who could be the biggest competitor for Alex Palou for the 2026 season. They also talk about the passing of George Barber from the Barber Motorsports Park.  

To wrap up another edition of the show, Kevin recaps the first day of testing from Phoenix with David Malukas being the fastest over Josef Newgarden and Will Power. Kevin also talks about Caio Collet being the only incident of the testing session.  

Romain Grosjean Completes IndyCar Grid was originally published on 1075thefan.com

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
Raccoon
Local  |  John Herrick

DNR: Indiana Raccoon Hunter Accidentally Killed Over the Weekend

AES indiana
Local  |  WISH-TV

AES to be Bought by Global Investor Consortium, Taking Company Private

Clinton County Sheriff's Merit Board Meeting
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

New Accusations Rock Clinton County Sheriff’s Office

COLLEGE FOOTBALL: DEC 06 Big Ten Championship Game Indiana vs Ohio State
Local  |  John Herrick

IU Athletic Director to Take Part in Sports Roundtable at White House

Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita is pictured as he answers questions at a press conference.
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

AG Rokita: Hoosier Doctor Suspended Over Sexual Abuse Claims

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana 2026 Recap: Affordability and Safety Lead the Way

Police barrier tape at crime scene
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Southwest Indy Shooting Leaves Woman Dead

WEATHER
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Warms Up After Snow, Rain on the Way

WIBC School Closings and Delays
Local  |  Staff

Closings and Delays 3-2-26

Michigan State v Indiana
Local  |  John Herrick

Hoosiers Fall to #13 Michigan State 77-64, Suffer Fourth Straight Loss

Sign: No US-Israeli War on Iran
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

US-Israeli Strike Protest in Downtown Indy

House Gop 6/04/25
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Wife of Rep. Jim Baird Dies Following Car Accident Complications

NWS 3-1-26
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

NWS: Soggy, Spring-Like Warm-Up for March

Central Organ of Human Nervous System Brain Anatomy
Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Psychology Tops College Major Searches in Indiana, Study Finds.

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close