Listen Live
Close
Local

Fernando Mendoza: “Whatever Team Drafts Me, I’m Grateful”

Published on February 27, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine
Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS–Former Indiana Hoosier quarterback Fernando Mendoza spoke at the NFL Combine on Friday in Indianapolis. The majority of mock drafts project Mendoza to be the #1 overall pick to the Las Vegas Raiders, but he says he’s not letting that affect his mindset or preparation.

“I’m just trying to be the best ‘me’ possible. Whatever team drafts me, I’m grateful. It doesn’t matter if it’s the #1 pick or the #199 pick,” said Mendoza to reporters.

Mendoza said you need equity to lead any NFL franchise.

“You need two things to build equity. One is that you have to play well. That’s where all my focus goes on. If you want to lead, you have to play well. The second thing is that you have to have the respect of your teammates. You earn that through work ethic, through leadership, tenacity, and the way you respond to mistakes. Those are all things I’m planning to work on,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza says he’s had a formal interview with the Raiders.

“It was a fantastic interview. The coaching staff was in there. We went over some of my previous plays, drew some plays on the board, and I thought it was a great meeting,” said Mendoza.

Former NFL quarterback Tom Brady, a seven time Super Bowl Champion, is a minority owner of the Raiders. Mendoza has often looked up to Brady.

“To potentially have the opportunity to have a mentor like him would be very meaningful,” said Mendoza.

Mendoza led the Indiana Hoosier football team to its first ever national championship in the 2025-26 season. He threw 41 touchdowns to just six interceptions and he also rushed for seven touchdowns.

Mendoza won the Offensive Player of the Game award for his play in the Hoosiers 27-21 victory over the Miami Hurricanes for the National Championship. He completed 16 of 27 passes for 186 yards and had a rushing touchdown in that victory.

Related Tags

Local News - Sports Sentiment - Anger Sentiment - Concern Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy Sentiment - Sadness Sentiment - Shocked

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Local News
NFL: FEB 27 Scouting Combine
Local  |  John Herrick

Fernando Mendoza: “Whatever Team Drafts Me, I’m Grateful”

Moderate to Heavy Rain Next Week
Local  |  John Herrick

NWS: Light Snow Possible This Weekend in Indiana, Rain Next Week

Special Olympics Polar Plunge
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Be Bold and Get Cold: 27th Polar Plunge Wraps Up in Indy March 5-7

Trey Williams
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Plea Deal Filed for Driver Who Killed HSE Football Star

Central Library in Indianapolis, Indiana
Local  |  Staff

Central Library in Indianapolis Closed for Inside Repairs

Perjury and counterfeiting charges
Local  |  John Herrick

Former Clark County Probation Department Employee Arrested on Felony Perjury and Counterfeiting Charges

drugs seized
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

IMPD Seizes Nearly 40 Pounds of Drugs After Traffic Stop, Chase

Lugar Plaza
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Lugar Plaza Becomes Park, Indy Police Make Arrests

Rick Snyder
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Key Police Legislation Under Discussion, FOP Says

Nicholas Gulley
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Family to Remove Henry County Inmate from Life Support This Afternoon

State Rep. Andrew Ireland
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Rep. Ireland Backs Immigration Cooperation Bill, Wants ICE in Indy

Mike Braun Signs Bill
Local  |  John Herrick

Bill Signed by Governor Braun to Finance and Build Chicago Bears Stadium in Indiana

Blurred police lights.
Local  |  Staff

Police Chase on Indy’s East Side Involving Stolen Vehicle

010203.SP.0612.frenchlck3.GFA tattered and worn basketball backboard is still attached to the garag
Local News  |  Renuka Bajpai

French Lick Embraces Its Hoops Heritage with a Larry Bird Self-Guided Tour and a Must-Stop Local Spot

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close