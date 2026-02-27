Listen Live
Former Clark County Probation Department Employee Arrested

Former Clark County Probation Department Employee Arrested on Felony Perjury and Counterfeiting Charges

Published on February 27, 2026

Source: Indiana State Police

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind.–A former Clark County Probation Department employee has been arrested on felony perjury and counterfeiting charges.

On Friday morning, State Police said 51-year-old Michael Craig Kirby of Jeffersonville was hired in August 2025 for the position of Clark County Probation Addiction Treatment and Support Case Manager after he submitted an online application and resume on July 10, 2025.

“Due to concerns regarding Kirby’s qualifications which surfaced after his employment, Clark County officials contacted the Indiana State Police. ISP Detective Rob Caudill conducted an investigation and determined that Kirby allegedly provided false information regarding his education, prior law enforcement employment, and military service history. The investigation also revealed that claimed degrees from Austin Peay State University were not awarded and appear fabricated,” said State Police in a Friday news release.

They went on to say that they discovered that nothing he submitted was accurate even though he said he the information was true and correct.

Kirby was arrested at his home Thurday morning. He was taken to the Clark County Jail.

