Tony Katz Today

The State Of The Union: A Conversation With Senator Todd Young

Young making sure that the far-left Democrats do not get control of the levers of government again and crush our hopes and dreams

Published on February 27, 2026

  • Republicans lead Democrats on key issues like economy, crime, immigration, despite left's dysfunction.
  • Trump's tax cuts need more public outreach to highlight benefits, says Young.
  • Bipartisan decorum at State of the Union has declined, with Democrats showing lack of respect.
Todd Young
The State Of The Union: A Conversation With Senator Todd Young

What did the State of the Union speech really mean for the Republican party, and how will they respond? Tony Katz was joined by Senator Todd Young from Indiana, who shares his insights on the address and what it means for the midterms.

Senator Young offers a unique perspective on the current state of the party. “We’ve got some people freaking out,” he says, “but the polling shows Republicans are still preferable to Democrats on every issue that matters: the economy, crime, immigration, foreign conflicts, terrorism.” He attributes this to the dysfunction and incompetence of the left, particularly on the Democratic leaders in Congress.

One of the key takeaways from the State of the Union was the administration’s focus on the economy, particularly the largest tax cut in American history. Senator Young praises the President’s efforts to “unpack some of those value propositions for the American people” but notes that more needs to be done to elaborate on the benefits of the tax cut. “We need to inform the American people all the great things we have done,” he emphasizes.

The Senator also discusses the Trump accounts, a program aimed at bringing capitalism to every child in America. “A thousand dollars seed deposit doesn’t sound like much money, but that could grow to over five hundred thousand dollars by retirement age,” he explains. This initiative, conceived by President Trump and a fellow Hoosier, Brad Gerstner, has the potential to make a significant impact on the lives of millions of Americans.

As we discuss the State of the Union, Senator Young also shares his thoughts on the changing dynamics of the annual event. “Every year becomes more untethered from courteous, respectful, professional conduct at the State of the Union,” he notes, referencing the increasingly divisive atmosphere in the room. He expresses concern about the lack of decorum and respect shown by some lawmakers, particularly on the Democratic side.

As the midterms approach, Senator Young is committed to helping Republican candidates get their message out. “I’m a team player,” he says. “I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure that the far left in this party does not again get control of the levers of government and crush our hopes and dreams.”

If you’re interested in understanding the Republican perspective on the State of the Union and what it means for the midterms, this episode is a must-listen. Senator Todd Young offers valuable insights into the current state of the party and the challenges ahead. Tune in to hear his thoughts on the economy, the Trump accounts, and the changing dynamics of the Republican party. Listen to the full segment on Katz Today and discover what’s really at stake in the midterms.

