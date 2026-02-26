Lawmakers Approve Expanded Alert Criteria in Response to Death of Fishers Girl

Source: Buzzbee Family

INDIANAPOLIS–More missing children may soon qualify for Indiana Silver Alert status.

The Indiana House on Wednesday passed House Bill 1303 by a vote of 96-0. On Tuesday, senators approved the measure 46-0.

Changes made to the bill were a response to the death of 17-year-old Hailey Buzbee. The Fishers girl and Hamilton Southeastern student left home in early January after communicating with someone she met through an online gaming platform. She was later found dead in Perry County, Ohio. A suspect has been arrested and charged in connection with her disappearance but nobody has been criminally charged in relation to her death.

Her case did not qualify for an Amber Alert or an Indiana Silver Alert.

State lawmakers say they want to add such cases to the state’s alert system without overwhelming the alert system.

The bill will go to Republican Gov. Mike Braun for his signature into law.

Rep. Victoria Garcia Wilburn, D-Fishers, said “This is one aspect of a larger initiative that really has mobilized the entire Statehouse to do the right thing for our community. I think its a step towards healing for the family.”

She added, “As our children become vulnerable targets for predators online, I think this is an additional safeguard for everyone.”

Rep. Wendy McNamara was the author of the House bill. She worked with Senate to add the Silver Alert language. The Republican from Evansville said, “The key was adding high-risk missing person to the statute under Silver Alert so that it could really connect that for children that go missing.”

McNamara added, “This doesn’t help ease any pain or any grief for the families, that the families are experiencing hopefully because of the clarifying language under the Silver Alert. It will help future families who might find themselves under a similar situation.”

She added, “What this bill does is separate child sex abuse material into three sections — possession, distribution, and exploitation — because usually some sort of abuse that goes on with it. Prior to this bill, you couldn’t charge them with all three and now, with this bill, it has an emergency act on it. Once the governor signs on it, it becomes law.”

McNamara expected the governor to sign the bill sometime next week. The Silver Alert provision is an emergency clause and will begin as soon as it’s signed into law.