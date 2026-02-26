Indiana: March Warmth Gives Way to Snow?

Source: @NWS / @NWS

STATEWIDE — Indiana will see unseasonably warm temperatures through Saturday before a cooldown and the potential for winter weather late in the weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Forecaster Aaron Updike said temperatures will remain mild into Saturday ahead of a cold front expected to move through late Saturday into early Sunday.

“We’re going to be warm through Saturday,” Updike said.

Once the front passes, temperatures are expected to fall significantly. Highs on Sunday will likely reach only the 30s.

A second weather system is forecast to move through late Sunday into Monday morning. Updike said there is considerable uncertainty surrounding that system, but winter weather is a possibility.

“We can definitely still see winter weather in March with this system,” he said. “There’s a wide range of possibilities, including something a little more impactful.”

Forecasters say temperatures will hover near the freezing mark, meaning small shifts in the storm’s track could significantly affect precipitation type and overall impact. Whether central Indiana sees rain, snow or a mix will depend on both exact temperatures and how the system moves across the state.

“This is going to be a very narrow zone where we’re expecting impacts,” Updike said. “If that shifts 50 to 100 miles north or south, that’s going to change the type of impact we see in central Indiana.”

Because the potential impact area is expected to be narrow, confidence remains low. However, forecasters expect to have greater clarity as the weekend approaches.

“As we get into late Friday and Saturday, we should start to see a little more confidence in exactly where the impacts are going to be,” Updike said.