Winchester Honors Tornado Anniversary with Day of Service & Gratitude

Winchester Honors Tornado Anniversary with Day of Service & Gratitude

Published on February 26, 2026

The Community Foundation of Randolph County
WINCHESTER, IN — March 14, 2024, is a date etched into the memory of every Randolph County resident. It was the night an EF-3 tornado, packing winds up to 165 mph, tore through the heart of Winchester and surrounding areas, destroying over 100 homes and businesses and forever changing the local landscape.

Now, as the two-year anniversary approaches, the community isn’t just looking back at the destruction—they are looking forward with a new, permanent safety net.

In a recent interview, Grant Cox, Scholarships and Community Development Officer for the Community Foundation of Randolph County (CFRC), reflected on the long journey of the last 24 months.

“It has been a journey to put it lightly,” Cox said. “We’ve seen the resilience of our community. They really have put in the effort here to do what they can to improve and restore and rebuild.”

While the cleanup and rebuilding efforts continue, the most significant shift is happening behind the scenes. The county’s Long-Term Recovery Team—which has managed over $693,000 in donations from across the country—is transitioning into a permanent COAD (Community Organizations Active in Disaster).

“In hindsight, Randolph County would have been in a much better place had we had a COAD in place before the March 14, 2024 disaster,” Cox admitted. “The idea is to… encourage them, hey, we are working on establishing an organized group here if and when the next disaster hits.”

Severe Weather Preparedness Week
The anniversary coincides with Severe Weather Preparedness Week (March 8–14). Cox is urging families to use this time to have difficult but necessary conversations.

“Know where your safe spaces are. Know and communicate with your family what you’re meant to do when you hear the sirens,” Cox noted. “Your community could be a couple of weeks behind playing catch up, or you could be ready when a disaster hits—and that time really will make the difference.”

To honor the strength shown by neighbors helping neighbors, March 14 has been officially recognized in Winchester as a Day of Service and Gratitude. Residents are encouraged to “plug in” by helping a neighbor or volunteering with local nonprofits.

Any funds remaining from the initial tornado donations will be rolled into the new COAD to ensure that if the sirens ever wail again, Randolph County won’t just be reacting—it will be ready.

ABOUT THE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION OF RANDOLPH COUNTY
The Community Foundation of Randolph County (CFRC) partners with donors to leverage their philanthropy in ways that transform lives. Since 1993, the CFRC has helped generous donors to meet community needs, provide scholarship opportunities to local students, and make grants to nonprofit organizations working to improve Randolph County. The CFRC strives to be a local entity known for inspiring good and impacting success by bringing people and resources together. To learn more, go to http://www.randolphcountyfoundation.org

