Tyrese Haliburton to be Away From Pacers Following Shingles Diagnosis

Source: Patrick McDermott / Getty

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton has been diagnosed with shingles.

Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said on Sunday that Haliburton will be gone from the team for a few weeks.

“It’s a very painful thing, and he’ll likely be away for at least two or three weeks,” Carlisle said.

Shingles is a skin rash caused by the reactivation of the chickenpox virus. Symptoms include burning, tingling or numbness, and a rash.

Coach Carlisle expects Haliburton to make a full recovery.

“I’ve talked to him a few times and he’s always in a good mood,” said Carlisle. “He’ll get through it.”

Haliburton has been out the entire 2025-26 season due to a torn Achilles tendon he suffered in last year’s NBA Finals against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Pacers currently have the worst record in the Eastern Conference at 15-43.