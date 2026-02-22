Two Mississippi Murder Suspects Arrested in Kokomo

Source: (Photo by Jiri Hera/Getty.)

KOKOMO, Ind.–Two men who were wanted for a murder in Vicksburg, Mississippi were arrested in Kokomo Sunday morning.

Eighteen-year-olds Arkeyveion Stamps and Quintin Wilson were arrested by the Kokomo Police Department. Police believe they are responsible for the shooting death of Jaylon Walker. He was killed on Highway 61 South on February 11. He was found shot to death in his car.

“C watch officers of KPD began to attempt to locate the suspect vehicle. Officers located the suspect vehicle at a residence east of Kokomo. As a result of the investigation, the KPD SWAT, Drone, and Negotiator teams executed a search warrant at the residence at approximately 8:00 am on February 22. After a brief negotiation, officers took two 18 year old males into custody for First Degree Murder,” said the Kokomo Police Department in a social media post on Sunday.

The department also said that there were no injuries reported in the incident and they were assisted by the Indiana State Police and Howard County Sheriff’s Department.