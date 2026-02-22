Source: Ian MacNicol / Getty

Nick Goepper of Lawrenceburg Falls Short of Medal in Dramatic Olympic Halfpipe Finish

MILAN, Italy — Nick Goepper of Lawrenceburg, Indiana, narrowly missed adding a fourth Olympic medal Friday after a dramatic final run in the men’s freestyle skiing halfpipe at the 2026 Winter Olympics. The three-time Olympic medalist had been in strong position for a podium finish before a high-risk maneuver ended his medal hopes.

Goepper, 31, entered his third and final run in bronze medal position, determined to push the limits and attempt a trick no athlete had successfully landed in Olympic competition. The move was ambitious, requiring precise timing and control, and Goepper executed the start with confidence. Midway through the run, however, he lost his balance and crashed heavily in the halfpipe, ending his shot at a medal and dropping him to fourth place overall. The podium positions were ultimately claimed by other competitors, leaving Goepper just outside medal contention.

Despite the fall, Goepper walked away under his own power and was immediately attended to by medical personnel. He sustained a sprained knee and a bruised shin but avoided any major injuries. After the event, he thanked fans for their support and expressed pride in representing Lawrenceburg and the United States on the world stage.

Goepper has already established himself as one of the most accomplished freestyle skiers in American history, with two Olympic silver medals and one bronze earned in previous Games. His attempt in Milan was a testament to his competitive spirit and willingness to take risks in pursuit of excellence. Known for his fearless approach to the halfpipe, Goepper continues to push the boundaries of the sport and inspire fellow athletes.

The Lawrenceburg native reflected on his performance, acknowledging the difficulty of the trick while remaining positive about his overall showing. “I went for the trick I’ve always dreamed of landing on the Olympic stage,” Goepper said. “It didn’t work out this time, but I’m proud of the runs I put down and the effort I gave.”

While missing the podium was a disappointment, Goepper’s performance in Milan underscores his enduring skill and determination. His career continues to be a source of pride for his hometown, where young skiers look up to him as a role model for dedication, perseverance, and excellence in freestyle skiing. Even without a medal this time, Goepper’s presence at the Olympics demonstrates his ongoing impact on the sport and his commitment to competing at the highest level.