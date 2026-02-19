Listen Live
Close
Local

Indiana Bill Creating Bears Stadium Authority Moves Forward

Huston said the financing model mirrors the one used for Lucas Oil Stadium.

Published on February 19, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Bears Stadium
Source: Politics / iga.in.gov

STATEHOUSE — A bill to create a northwest Indiana stadium authority, backed by the Chicago Bears, has cleared the House Ways and Means Committee, bringing the proposal for a new NFL stadium in Hammond one step closer to reality.

House Speaker Todd Huston said Thursday that Senate Bill 27 — which has already passed the Indiana Senate — would establish a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority to oversee financing, land acquisition, and development of the proposed stadium.

“It represents a transformational investment for Northwest Indiana and our state,” Huston said. “We’ve had excellent conversations with the Chicago Bears and we’re forging a relationship.”

Huston described the project as a public-private partnership, with the Bears committing to invest more than $2 billion in the development. He said the state would also make a significant investment, similar to its role in financing Lucas Oil Stadium and other Capital Improvement Board properties in Indianapolis.

Governor Mike Braun added:

“Indiana is open for business, and our pro-growth environment continues to attract major opportunities like this partnership with the Chicago Bears. We’ve identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal. The amendment to Senate Bill 27 puts forward the essential framework to complete this agreement, contingent upon site due diligence proceeding smoothly. The State of Indiana moves at the speed of business, and we’ve demonstrated that through our quick coordination between state agencies, local government, and the legislature to set the stage for a huge win for all Hoosiers. We have built a strong relationship with the Bears organization that will serve as the foundation for a public-private partnership, leading to the construction of a world-class stadium and a win for taxpayers.”

A statement from the Chicago Bears says:

“The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date. We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana. We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe. We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to build our working relationship together.”

Under the proposal, the state would support bonds issued to help finance stadium construction. Those bonds would be repaid through revenue generated by a Hammond admissions tax and the creation of a professional sports development area around the stadium. Revenue captured within that district would be used to repay the bonds.

Huston said the financing model mirrors the one used for Lucas Oil Stadium, where “a state-backed appropriation provides assurance to bondholders” but has not been tapped because local revenue streams have covered debt payments.

The bill also outlines funding for infrastructure improvements, including roads and utilities needed for what Huston described as a “multibillion-dollar facility.” Some infrastructure funding would come from proceeds tied to a renegotiated lease of the Indiana Toll Road.

Additionally, lawmakers are asking Lake and Porter counties to adopt a 1% countywide food and beverage tax, similar to taxes used to support projects in the Indianapolis area. Lake County would also be asked to implement a 5% innkeeper’s tax. Revenue from those taxes would be used to repay funds directed to Lake County from toll road proceeds, with distributions structured to ensure other toll road counties receive proportional benefits.

Huston said the framework provides “clarity and comfort that this deal pencils out to be a great one for Northwest Indiana and the state.”

He added that lawmakers will continue working through details “to ensure the project comes to fruition.”

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
A photo of the statehouse on a bright day
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Sen. Liz Brown Defends SB 76 Ahead of Final Statehouse Vote

Indianapolis Zoo
Local  |  John Herrick

Indianapolis Zoo President and CEO On Leave of Absence

South Bend Downtown Aerial View 5
11 Items
Local News  |  WIBC Staff

Top 10 Most Dangerous Cities In Indiana

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit
Local News  |  Nick Cottongim

Electric Lineup Announced for 2026 Indy 500 Coors Light Snake Pit

NFC Divisional Playoffs: Los Angeles Rams v Chicago Bears
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Bill Creating Bears Stadium Authority Moves Forward

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Severe Storms, Tornado Threat in Indiana

Department of Justice
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Indiana Doctor Sentenced to 8 Years for $20M Healthcare Fraud

Beech Grove
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Candlelight Vigil Honors Officer Brian Elliott in Beech Grove

New IMPD Chief
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Releases Finalized 5-Year Strategic Plan

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  John Herrick

ICE Detainee Found Dead at Miami Correctional Facility, Rep. Delaney Demands Transparency

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Tippecanoe County Authorities Bust Counterfeit Pill Operation, Arrest Three

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana House Members Announce their Retirements

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle's Casey Smith

Bill Restricting Youth Social Media Use Includes College Degree Cuts

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close