Indiana Bill Creating Bears Stadium Authority Moves Forward

Source: Politics / iga.in.gov

STATEHOUSE — A bill to create a northwest Indiana stadium authority, backed by the Chicago Bears, has cleared the House Ways and Means Committee, bringing the proposal for a new NFL stadium in Hammond one step closer to reality.

House Speaker Todd Huston said Thursday that Senate Bill 27 — which has already passed the Indiana Senate — would establish a Northwest Indiana Stadium Authority to oversee financing, land acquisition, and development of the proposed stadium.

“It represents a transformational investment for Northwest Indiana and our state,” Huston said. “We’ve had excellent conversations with the Chicago Bears and we’re forging a relationship.”

Huston described the project as a public-private partnership, with the Bears committing to invest more than $2 billion in the development. He said the state would also make a significant investment, similar to its role in financing Lucas Oil Stadium and other Capital Improvement Board properties in Indianapolis.

Governor Mike Braun added:

“Indiana is open for business, and our pro-growth environment continues to attract major opportunities like this partnership with the Chicago Bears. We’ve identified a promising site near Wolf Lake in Hammond and established a broad framework for negotiating a final deal. The amendment to Senate Bill 27 puts forward the essential framework to complete this agreement, contingent upon site due diligence proceeding smoothly. The State of Indiana moves at the speed of business, and we’ve demonstrated that through our quick coordination between state agencies, local government, and the legislature to set the stage for a huge win for all Hoosiers. We have built a strong relationship with the Bears organization that will serve as the foundation for a public-private partnership, leading to the construction of a world-class stadium and a win for taxpayers.”

A statement from the Chicago Bears says:

“The passage of SB 27 would mark the most meaningful step forward in our stadium planning efforts to date. We are committed to finishing the remaining site-specific necessary due diligence to support our vision to build a world-class stadium near the Wolf Lake area in Hammond, Indiana. We appreciate the leadership shown by Governor Braun, Speaker Huston, Senator Mishler and members of the Indiana General Assembly in establishing this critical framework and path forward to deliver a premier venue for all of Chicagoland and a destination for Bears fans and visitors from across the globe. We value our partnership and look forward to continuing to build our working relationship together.”

Under the proposal, the state would support bonds issued to help finance stadium construction. Those bonds would be repaid through revenue generated by a Hammond admissions tax and the creation of a professional sports development area around the stadium. Revenue captured within that district would be used to repay the bonds.

Huston said the financing model mirrors the one used for Lucas Oil Stadium, where “a state-backed appropriation provides assurance to bondholders” but has not been tapped because local revenue streams have covered debt payments.

The bill also outlines funding for infrastructure improvements, including roads and utilities needed for what Huston described as a “multibillion-dollar facility.” Some infrastructure funding would come from proceeds tied to a renegotiated lease of the Indiana Toll Road.

Additionally, lawmakers are asking Lake and Porter counties to adopt a 1% countywide food and beverage tax, similar to taxes used to support projects in the Indianapolis area. Lake County would also be asked to implement a 5% innkeeper’s tax. Revenue from those taxes would be used to repay funds directed to Lake County from toll road proceeds, with distributions structured to ensure other toll road counties receive proportional benefits.

Huston said the framework provides “clarity and comfort that this deal pencils out to be a great one for Northwest Indiana and the state.”

He added that lawmakers will continue working through details “to ensure the project comes to fruition.”