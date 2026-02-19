Listen Live
Close
Entertainment

The Great Boneless Wings Debate Ends in Court

Published on February 18, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

A judge has legally ruled on the age-old question of “is boneless wings really just chicken nuggets?”

Yes, with all the crime and violence in this country, a judge had to take time out of their day to evaluate if customers of Buffalo Wild Wings deserved a payout for labeling their chicken as ‘boneless.’

Aimen Halim filed a complaint in Chicago in March of 2023 alleging that Buffalo Wild Wings violated the law protecting consumers from deceptive business practices. He claimed BWW “boneless chicken wings” was misleading customers into thinking they were ordering deboned chicken wings. Halim said had he’d known that they were more like chicken nuggets than wings, he wouldn’t have purchased the chicken. He was asking for a compensation in damages on behalf of customers, as he sustained ‘financial injury.’

This week, the time had finally come for a judge to evaluate if the complaint was valid. He even gave the plaintiff additional time to come up with more supporting facts. However, it was a pretty quick call that this lawsuit had no meat on its bones, literally.

Judge John Tharp Jr. threw out the case saying, “A reasonable customer would not think that BBW’s boneless wings were truly deboned chicken wings, reconstituted into some sort of Franken-wing,” He added in the filing, “Despite his best efforts, Halim did not ‘drum’ up enough factual allegations to state a claim.”

So while the debate over what counts as a “wing” may rage online, in the courtroom, this one’s been picked clean.

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed Sentiment - Informed Sentiment - Joyful/Happy

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

From Coma to Bronze Medal: Jake Canter’s Miracle On The Slopes

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Ogden, Schumacher Win Historic Team Sprint Silver For The U.S.

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mikaela Shiffrin Reclaims Her Throne with Golden Slalom Victory

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
New IMPD Chief
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

IMPD Releases Finalized 5-Year Strategic Plan

Silver handcuffs on a crackled gray background.
Local  |  John Herrick

FBI: Fugitive Facing Charges in Indianapolis Arrested in Texas

Miami Correctional Facility
Local  |  John Herrick

ICE Detainee Found Dead at Miami Correctional Facility, Rep. Delaney Demands Transparency

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Tippecanoe County Authorities Bust Counterfeit Pill Operation, Arrest Three

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Indiana House Members Announce their Retirements

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle's Casey Smith

Bill Restricting Youth Social Media Use Includes College Degree Cuts

Teenage Girls Holding Fish They Just Caught
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indianapolis Outdoor Show Returns

George Hornedo
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

“Systems Failure”: Hornedo Slams IHA Mismanagement, Carson’s Silence

Severe Weather
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Some Severe Storms Possible Thursday in Indiana

Nicholas Gulley
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

$700K Tort Claim Filed Against Henry Co. Over Inmate’s Hospitalization

Hancock County May 2024 Burglary suspects
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

4 Found Guilty in ’24 Burglary at Hancock County Home

GOF of police and RIck snyder marshal maurice indianapolis
Local News  |  Editorial Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Chief Michael Maurice and FOP President Rick Snyder Discuss Fallen Beech Grove Officer on Hammer and Nigel Show

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Central Indiana Police Foundation Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After 89-Mile Chase that Ended in Gibson County

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close