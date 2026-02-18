Listen Live
EXCLUSIVE: Chief Michael Maurice and FOP President Rick Snyder Discuss Fallen Beech Grove Officer on Hammer and Nigel Show
Local

Some Severe Storms Possible Thursday in Indiana

Storms are expected to develop by midafternoon Thursday and continue into the evening hours.

Published on February 18, 2026

STATEWIDE — Scattered showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop across Indiana on Thursday, with a few storms potentially turning severe, a National Weather Service forecaster said.

Forecaster Matt Eckhoff of the National Weather Service said the Storm Prediction Center has placed all of Indiana under a “two out of five” risk level for severe weather.

“That two out of five is what we call a slight risk,” Eckhoff said. “It’s roughly a 15% chance for any given location to see severe weather.”

Storms are expected to develop by midafternoon Thursday and continue into the evening hours. While widespread severe weather is not anticipated, Eckhoff said a few storms could become strong to severe.

“It’s not going to be widespread right now,” he said. “But there could be a few strong and severe storms.”

Damaging winds are the primary threat. “If you were to get a severe storm, the most likely thing that would happen is a damaging wind gust,” Eckhoff said.

An isolated tornado and isolated large hail also cannot be ruled out, though the overall risk for those hazards remains lower.

“All hazards are on the table,” Eckhoff said. “Damaging winds remain the primary threat, but there is that lower percent chance of a tornado as well.”

Strong southerly winds ahead of a storm system over the Northern Plains are pulling warm, humid air north into Indiana, creating a favorable environment for storm development. A second disturbance interacting with that moisture is expected to provide the instability needed for potentially severe weather.

“We have strong winds out of the south due to a storm system over the Northern Plains,” Eckhoff said. “That’s bringing all that warm, humid air northward, and then the next system interacts with that and generates the instability.”

Forecasters continue to monitor atmospheric dynamics and parameters that could support stronger storms.

Eckhoff urged people across Indiana to monitor the forecast and ensure they have multiple ways to receive watches and warnings.

“Tornado warnings will ping your cellphone,” he said. “If there’s a warning for your house, you want to take that warning seriously.”

If a warning is issued, residents should seek shelter in the lowest level and most interior portion of a home or apartment, away from windows, he said.

“Have a way to get updates when watches and warnings come out,” Eckhoff said. “And be ready to take action if needed

