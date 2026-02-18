AOC’s “Word Salad” Claims Venezuela is SOUTH of Equator

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is giving former VP Kamala Harris a run for her masters in ‘world salad’ answers.

AOC is going viral after a weekend full of gaffes at the Munich Security Conference. The democratic leader, rumored to run for the 2028 presidential race, was called out for several blunders during her appearances on the world stage in Germany.

Hammer and Nigel talk about just a few of the embarrassing moments for the squad leader. The first big palm in the face moment was when she was bashing the President Trump administration for capturing Venezuelan President Maduro.

“Maduro canceled elections. He was an anti-democratic leader. That doesn’t mean that we can kidnap a head of state and engage in acts of war just because the nation is below the equator.”

Many people online, including GOP leaders, reminded the Democratic leader that Venezuela is in fact very much north of the equator.

AOC then tossed her own ‘word salad’ when asked if the US should commit US troops to defend Taiwan if China were to move-in.

“This is, of course, a, a very long-standing, policy of the United States, and I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure that we never get to that point, and we want to make sure that we are moving in all of our economic research and our global positions to avoid any such confrontation and for that question to even arise.”

If you’re re-reading her answer, trying to make sense of it, we’ll save you time- it doesn’t. It does however give 2007 Miss Teen USA contestant a run for her money… Listen to the comparison and the whole conversation with Hammer and Nigel here: