Listen Live
Close

Breaking News

EXCLUSIVE: Chief Michael Maurice and FOP President Rick Snyder Discuss Fallen Beech Grove Officer on Hammer and Nigel Show
Politics

AOC’s “Word Salad” Claims Venezuela is SOUTH of Equator

Published on February 17, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is giving former VP Kamala Harris a run for her masters in ‘world salad’ answers.

AOC is going viral after a weekend full of gaffes at the Munich Security Conference. The democratic leader, rumored to run for the 2028 presidential race, was called out for several blunders during her appearances on the world stage in Germany.

Hammer and Nigel talk about just a few of the embarrassing moments for the squad leader. The first big palm in the face moment was when she was bashing the President Trump administration for capturing Venezuelan President Maduro.

“Maduro canceled elections. He was an anti-democratic leader. That doesn’t mean that we can kidnap a head of state and engage in acts of war just because the nation is below the equator.”

Many people online, including GOP leaders, reminded the Democratic leader that Venezuela is in fact very much north of the equator.

AOC then tossed her own ‘word salad’ when asked if the US should commit US troops to defend Taiwan if China were to move-in.

“This is, of course, a, a very long-standing, policy of the United States, and I think what we are hoping for is that we want to make sure that we never get to that point, and we want to make sure that we are moving in all of our economic research and our global positions to avoid any such confrontation and for that question to even arise.”

If you’re re-reading her answer, trying to make sense of it, we’ll save you time- it doesn’t. It does however give 2007 Miss Teen USA contestant a run for her money… Listen to the comparison and the whole conversation with Hammer and Nigel here:

Related Tags

Media - Podcast Embed

More from WIBC 93.1 FM
Winter Olympics Coverage
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Team USA Secures Silver in Men’s Team Pursuit Speedskating

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Mac Forehand Wins Silver in Men’s Big Air at 2026 Winter Olympics

9 Items
Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Moms Competing In The 2026 Winter Olympic Games

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jaelin Kauf (Gold) And Elizabeth Lemley (Bronze) Set New Standard In New WInter Olympic Event

Sports  |  Nick Cottongim

Jordan Stolz, Fastest Man On Ice, Breaks Olympic Record During 500M Olympic Gold Win

More Winter Olympics Coverage
Local News
GOF of police and RIck snyder marshal maurice indianapolis
Breaking News

Breaking News

Local News  |  Editorial Staff

EXCLUSIVE: Chief Michael Maurice and FOP President Rick Snyder Discuss Fallen Beech Grove Officer on Hammer and Nigel Show

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Local  |  Nick Cottongim

Central Indiana Police Foundation Hosts Fundraiser For Fallen Beach Grove Officer Brian Elliott

An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
Local  |  Jake McDaniel

Two Arrested After 89-Mile Chase that Ended in Gibson County

Brian Elliott Photo with Wife
Local  |  John Herrick

Central Indiana Police Foundation Starts Fundraiser for Beech Grove Officer Brian Elliott

Access Denied
Local  |  John Herrick

Indiana Hospital Association Begins ‘Access Denied’ to Expose Abusive Insurer Practices

Judge gavel on stacks of US dollar bills symbolizing justice, corruption, financial crime and law
Local  |  Indiana Capital Chronicle

Indiana Voters to Decide on New Bail Rules This November

Indy TenPoint Coalition
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Rev. Harrison Calls for Prayer Following Officer Death

Local  |  Renuka Bajpai

Celebrate Lunar New Year at IPL Central Library event!

Jesse Jackson Speaking at a Debate
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Jackson Dies at 84, 1972 Gary Convention Marks His Breakthrough

Police Lights
Local  |  Johnette Cruz

Alcohol and Speed Suspected in Grant County Crash That Killed Three

Severe Weather
Local News  |  John Herrick

NWS: Severe Storms Possible for Indiana on Thursday

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Ryan Hedrick

Indiana Senate Debates Changes to Utility Cost Bill

Indiana Statehouse
Local  |  Jarett Lewis

Amendment to Election Bill Would Shorten State’s Early Voting Period

Kenneth Johnson Mugshot
Local  |  Staff

Suspect Caught In Beech Grove Shooting, One Officer Has Died

More Local News

WIBC 93.1 FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close